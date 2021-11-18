You Might Recognize 'Double Shot at Love's' Akielia Rucker From Another Popular MTV Show

You Might Recognize 'Double Shot at Love's' Akielia Rucker From Another Popular MTV ShowBy Katherine Stinson
Nov. 18 2021, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Will Vinny Guadagnino finally find lasting love (or at least a relationship) with contestant Akielia Rucker on Season 3 of Double Shot at Love? The MTV reality series initially began as a means for Jersey Shore's Vinny and DJ Pauly D to find love. Pauly D ended up finding his match with Nikki Hall during Seasons 1 and 2 of Double Shot at Love. Will the third time truly be the charm for Vinny?
Let's learn a bit more about one of the women vying for Vinny's heart on Double Shot at Love Season 3. Who is Akielia Rucker?
Who is Akielia Rucker? Has she been on any other MTV shows?
According to Akielia's Instagram bio, she is a published model and a travel nurse. Akielia also previously appeared on Seasons 15 and 16 of Wild 'N Out.
One of Akielia's Instagram posts features her playing a game of basketball against Vinny. Akielia joked in the basketball post that she and Vinny were doing something in her element since she's a former college basketball player.
In addition to being a model, travel nurse, and skilled basketball player, Akielia appears to be close with her mother. In another Instagram post, Akielia posted a shot of herself glammed up to the nines and seemingly ready to walk down a runway. The caption Akielia added to the post reads: "My momma always told me I was a star ... My goal was to grow up and prove her right."
According to the Wikipedia page for Double Shot at Love, Akielia is 28 years old. Her hometown is Moberly, Missouri. Akielia is one of only six contestants remaining on Double Shot at Love Season 3.
Fans will have to wait and see how far she makes it with Vinny on 'Double Shot at Love.'
Sadly, there's no resident spoiler expert for Double Shot at Love like Bachelor Nation's Reality Steve. We'll just have to wait and see if Vinny chooses Akielia when the season finale airs. Vinny and Akielia do seem to have a genuine connection. However, Vinny's track record on Double Shot at Love doesn't look super promising for any potential winner. Vinny chose Alysse Joyner as the winner in Season 1, but that didn't last.
Vinny later developed strong connections with several women in Season 2 of Double Shot at Love, but still decided to leave the show single. However, this time around Vinny has Pauly D and Nikki determined to help him find his soulmate once and for all. Could Akielia truly be the one for Vinny?
Regardless of when Akielia's time on Double Shot at Love ends, it's clear that she'll have no trouble finding her soulmate if things don't work out with Vinny.
You can tune into Season 3 of Double Shot at Love on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.