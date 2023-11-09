Distractify
Who Is Candelabra on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Want to Know

Who is Candelabra on Season 10 of 'The Masked Singer'? Let's dig into some clues and guesses that will hopefully shed light on their identity.

Season 10 of The Masked Singer is heading into One Hit Wonders Night which means somewhere in the world, Vanilla Ice's ears will be burning. Donut, Anteater, Hibiscus, and Candelabra will take the stage in order to battle it out via a song that was one and done.

We've taken quite a shining to Candelabra, whose ornate costume rivals that of Lumiere in Beauty and the Beast. Fans will undoubtedly be just as enchanted by their performance. Who is Candelabra on The Masked Singer? Here are some clues, as well as a few guesses, that won't leave you in the dark.

Candelabra on 'The Masked Singer'
Source: FOX

Candelabra on 'The Masked Singer'

Candelabra on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Episode 7 Clues:

  • Kevin Hart
  • Blue butterfly
  • California
  • Present labeled “For Santa’s Naughty List”
  • Candelabra’s one-hit wonder clue was “Two Princes” by Spin Doctors. Candelabra said, “Who needs two princes when you have one fire princess?”

Candelabra on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Episode 7 Guesses:

  • Ken: Mariah Carey, Regina Hall
  • Nicole: Brandy
  • Robin: Anika Noni Rose

So, who is Candelabra on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…

Unfortunately Candelabra's identity has yet to be revealed, but we'll be sure to provide an update as soon as they are. In the meantime, we're pretty confident no one will be able to hold a candle to their performance.

Catch new episodes of The Masked Singer on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.

