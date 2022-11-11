Who Is Dr. James Colthurst in Season 5 of ‘The Crown’? Princess Diana’s Close Friend and Confidant

James Colthurst and Lady Diana Spencer met on a ski trip in France when she was 17. While skiing, Diana twisted her ankle, and Colthurst treated her injury. From there, the two quickly became close friends. On Diana’s 60th birthday, Colthurst shared his feelings surrounding their first encounter. “Good fun, bright, and mischievous, it was hard not to hit it off with Diana straight away, and so began the friendship she and I maintained for the rest of her short, eventful life,” he wrote.