This New 'Gossip Girl' Character Has a Connection to Dan Humphrey

Distractify here, your one and only source into the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite. So who is the newest to join the ranks of Julien, Audrey, and Max? Lola Morgan. That’s right — this new bombshell on the Upper East Side breaks the lives of our Gossip Girl teens wide open — specifically Julien's — since Lola is her dad’s secret girlfriend.

But we’re not here for slander. Lola Morgan seems to make Julien’s dad happy, and we definitely want to see more of her. So who is the mysterious Lola Morgan and why does she look so familiar to us?

Lola Morgan is introduced in Episode 3 of ‘Gossip Girl’ as Davis’s secret girlfriend.

In classic Gossip Girl fashion, Lola Morgan makes quite the entrance. Julien believes that Davis is away on a business trip to Berlin, so she goes clubbing to get over her ex-boyfriend’s new romance with her half-sister, Zoya. While crying in the bathroom, she meets Lola, and the two bond over their messy love lives. And we can’t deny that girls bonding in the bathroom of the club is very relatable.

Lola reveals that she’s been dating her boyfriend for a year, but he refuses to make their relationship public. All of a sudden, Julien’s problems don’t seem so bad… until Lola exits the club bathroom to give her secret boyfriend a kiss, and it’s Julien’s dad! We learn that Lola is a barista and aspiring musician, so in Julien’s eyes, it’s pretty convenient that her dad just happens to be a music executive.

