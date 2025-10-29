The Mystery Woman Behind Lily Allen’s Messy Song, “Madeline,” Has Reportedly Spoken Out The singer opened up about her ex-husband's "other woman" on her October 2025 album, 'West End Girl.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 29 2025, 11:40 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@natalie_tippett, Mega

Singer Lily Allen isn't afraid to be vulnerable in her music, and has done so since she first stepped onto the music scene in 2006. During that time, the British songstress released her first hit single, "Smile." The song, which depicts a woman basking in her ex-boyfriend's suffering, has been rumored to be about Lily's ex-boyfriend, DJ Lester Lloyd.

The crooner continued the theme of seemingly airing out her own dirty laundry for her fifth studio album, West End Girl. In the project, which debuted in October 2025, Lily discussed the ending of her marriage to Stranger Things actor David Harbour. The album explores the couple's marital troubles, beginning with her stating that accepting a role in a West End play marked the beginning of the end for them.

Lily also delved into her and David's approach to their relationship throughout the album. In one of her songs, "Madeline," she claimed that her ex violated the terms of their open marriage, stating in the song, "We had an arrangement / Be discreet and don’t be blatant / And there had to be payment / It had to be with strangers / But you’re not a stranger, Madeline." Lily's "Jolene"-esque track quickly had her fans scouring to see who Madeline was. Thankfully, we didn't have to theorize about it for long, as one woman has since come forward.

Who is "Madeline" in Lily Allen's song?

Following "Madeline's" release, a costume designer named Natalie Tippett came forward as the inspiration behind Lily's tune. According to Natalie's October 2025 interview with The Daily Mail, she allegedly confirmed she was Madeline. She was well aware that the singer wrote a song about her alleged affair with her husband. However, Natalie shared that she didn't clap back at Lily because she wanted to protect her inner circle.

"Of course, I’ve heard the song," she told the outlet. "But I have a family and things to protect. I have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, and I understand this is going on… It’s a little bit scary for me.”

Natalie and David reportedly met when she worked as a costume designer on the set of the 2021 Netflix film, We Have A Ghost. Their affair allegedly continued in the US after filming wrapped. David even reportedly flew Natalie to his home in Atlanta, Ga., once production wrapped. In "Madeline," Lily alluded to the relationship between Natalie and David, which went from a casual fling to an emotional one, something she never agreed to during their open marriage.

"How long has it been going on?" the lyrics read. "Is it just sex, or is there emotion?/ He told me it would stay in hotel rooms, never be out in the open." While Natalie confirmed she's the woman Lily referred to in both "Madeline" and another song on the album, "Tennis," where she sings, "If it was just sex, I wouldn't be jealous / You won't play with me and who's Madeline?", she refused to address the lyrics, telling The Daily Mail she didn't "feel comfortable talking about it at the moment."

