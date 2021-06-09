Who Is Jona Xiao? Meet the Newest Supervillian on 'The Flash'

In Raya and the Last Dragon, Jona Xiao plays Young Namaari. But the Disney project is only one of the many projects that she's starred in over the last few years. The actress is also featured as Shen May in the upcoming Resident Evil film that’s scheduled to debut on Netflix this July.

In an interview with Talk Nerdy With Us , the actress opened up about what draws her to a character. “I definitely look for characters that are multi-dimensional, so what you see on the surface is not what you get. Then I also really appreciate continuing to break stereotypes, in terms of how Asians are seen in our culture,” Jona shared.

She added, “Those types of roles are so much fun because they’re so unexpected. I’m also very much a tomboy in that role. So yeah, where there’s those dimensions and where it surprises people.”

Catch Jona Xiao as Rainbow Raider in new episodes of The Flash on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on the CW.