Nicky Pearson Is Finally About to Reunite With His Long-Lost Love on 'This Is Us'

Season 6 of This Is Us kicked off with a brand new episode on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, providing viewers with further clues to unpack the unforgettable five-year flashforward in the Season 5 Finale.

The episode starts with a flashback to 1986, the year of the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster. Next up: Randall (Sterling K. Brown) tries to save the man who broke into his house in Season 4. Elsewhere: the big three celebrate their 41st birthday.