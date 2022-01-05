Nicky Pearson Is Finally About to Reunite With His Long-Lost Love on 'This Is Us'By Leila Kozma
Jan. 5 2022, Published 10:09 a.m. ET
Season 6 of This Is Us kicked off with a brand new episode on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, providing viewers with further clues to unpack the unforgettable five-year flashforward in the Season 5 Finale.
The episode starts with a flashback to 1986, the year of the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster. Next up: Randall (Sterling K. Brown) tries to save the man who broke into his house in Season 4. Elsewhere: the big three celebrate their 41st birthday.
In Season 6, Episode 2, Rebecca, Miguel, and Nicky set out on a mission to track down Sally, Nicky's long-lost love.
As a promo for Season 6, Episode 2 of This Is Us suggests, Rebecca (Mandy Moore), Miguel (Jon Huertas), and Nicky (Griffin Dunne) are about to embark on a trip to meet Sally Brooks (Genevieve Angelson), the woman of Nicky's dreams.
Sally previously earned a mention in Season 5, Episode 15 of This Is Us. With a VHS tape of Jerry Maguire serving as the leitmotif, the episode propels Kevin, Nicky, and others to reflect on their love lives.
At the end of Season 5, Episode 15, Nicky googles Sally. The storyline will likely pick up again in Season 6, Episode 2, with Nicky and a few others showing up on Sally's doorstep.
"Nicky is going after Sally. Kevin is going after Sophie. Let's go collect our endgames," tweeted @flyinalien.
"I’m here for Nicky, Rebecca, and Miguel road tripping to find Sally. I'm packing my bags; let's go!" tweeted @ThatsSarah4Ya.
Does Nicky marry Sally in 'This Is Us'?
As loyal This Is Us fans would tell you, Nicky is rocking a wedding ring in the Season 4 Finale. As such, it's possible that Season 6 will bring some exciting developments for the character.
"So Nicky finds Sally and they marry? That is the only thing that makes sense right now," tweeted @LittleTruther.
"Kevin said in the promo [that] the wedding is for the ages. Madison and Kevin will marry. We'll see Rebecca and Jack's wedding as well. Maybe we'll see Nicky meet up with Sally. Now that would be a love story for the ages," tweeted @12poppyaCheri.
Actress Genevieve Angelson portrayed a younger version of Sally in Season 5 of 'This Is Us.'
Genevieve briefly appeared in Season 5, Episode 11 of This Is Us, playing a young Sally.
The New York-born actress is set to portray Indigo in The Afterparty, Christopher Miller's forthcoming TV show chronicling the unusual events taking place in the course of just one night. In The Afterparty, Genevieve stars alongside Everly Carganilla, Dave Franco, Ben Schwartz, and others.
In the past, Genevieve provided voiceovers for Robot Chicken. She also appeared in Flack, where she portrayed Ruth. In Titans, she played Dr. Eve Watson. Her other notable projects include Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Good Girls Revolt, and House of Lies.
It's uncertain who will play present-day Sally in Season 6 of This Is Us at this stage.
New episodes of This Is Us air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.