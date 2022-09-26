Who's Your Daddy? Even One of Rhaenyra Targaryen's Own Sons Think It's [SPOILER]

Spoiler alert: The following article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 6 on HBO.

There was no need to call in a Westerosi Jerry Springer to determine the real father of Rhaenyra Targaryen's (Emma D'Arcy) children — anyone with good eyesight could see it clearly for themselves. It's been ten years since the dramatic wedding in the fifth episode, and now Rhaenyra is a mother of three brown-haired boys.