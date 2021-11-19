Hulu's 'Pam & Tommy' Promises to Get Into All the Details About the Sex Tape Heard 'Round the World

They hired Rand Gauthier, an electrician who spent months tearing apart their walls, laying wires, and readjusting plans based on Tommy's whims. Eventually, Pam and Tommy fired Rand and his crew, claiming they were doing shoddy work.

Unfortunately, Rand was owed $20,000 for the work he had done. When he came back to collect his tools, Tommy pulled a gun on him, which angered Rand more than anything else.