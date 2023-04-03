Home > Entertainment Source: PBS Meet the Bristol Local Who Plays Samuel Colbourne in 'Sanditon' By Melissa Willets Apr. 3 2023, Published 11:22 a.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Sanditon Season 3. In Season 3 of Sanditon, fans meet Alexander Colbourne's brother, Samuel Colbourne. Who plays the new role? It's none other than an actor who lives in Bristol (where the series is filmed).

Article continues below advertisement

Liam Garrigan may look familiar to some viewers. Let's get to know Liam, who plays Samuel, and explore what his character will bring to Sanditon — a show you'll love if you're a fan of Bridgerton.

Who plays Samuel Colbourne in 'Sanditon?' Let's meet Liam Garrigan.

Source: Getty Images

Liam himself talked to PBS about the character of Samuel Colbourne. "He is a lawyer who lives and works in London, and is possibly a little bit of a rogue,” the actor confided. He also said, “The opportunity to wear these fabulous costumes and the chance to visit some beautiful sets was a no-brainer. Plus, we shoot in Bristol, and I live in Bristol, so it’s only a 10-minute drive from my house!”

Article continues below advertisement

If the actor looks familiar to you, there's a reason. Although he got his start in roles on UK television shows, he notably appeared in Transformers: The Last Knight alongside the likes of Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins, Josh Duhamel, and Stanley Tucci.

Liam is married with children.

Liam comes from a theatre background, and in fact, began studying the arts at a young age. He is married to singer-songwriter Beth Rowley, and the couple has two sons, Sonny and Sidney. Beth is active on Instagram and keeps fans posted about the family's life together. Liam only posts once in a while and mainly promotes his professional projects.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Liam is already winning fans for his work on Sanditon, even if he just stepped into the role of Samuel on the popular PBS show — and will likely not inhabit the part any longer.

Article continues below advertisement

Liam is gaining a new legion of fans for playing Samuel on 'Sanditon.'

Despite his recent introduction on Sanditon, Liam as Samuel Colbourne is clearly a welcomed addition to the esteemed cast of Jane Austen-inspired characters.

This is a Samuel Colbourne appreciation post, particularly for his line delivery. I love this man. He’s as cute as can be 🥰 I wish we had him for all 3 seasons. #samuelcolbourne #sanditon #sanditon3 #sandispoilers #SanditonSpoilers pic.twitter.com/k7zPc8kDd0 — lauren (taylor’s version) (@kylaurennnn) March 31, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Mainly, it seems that Samuel's voice is much-needed on the show, with one fan pointing out, "Samuel is such a s--t stirrer and I love him for it. He really came home and told Xander, 'stop being dumb and go get your girl.' Their brand of brotherly love is epic."

Article continues below advertisement

Caution once again: Spoiler ahead! Clearly, Samuel's coaxing works, since Alexander does end up marrying the object of his affection, Charlotte, at the end of Season 3.