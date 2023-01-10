Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Golden Globe Awards Source: Getty Images Scheduling Conflicts Pushed the 80th Golden Globe Awards to a Tuesday By Dan Clarendon Jan. 9 2023, Published 10:18 p.m. ET

The Golden Globes are one of Hollywood’s biggest parties — a chance for the brightest stars of film and TV to rub elbows, toss back drinks, and recognize the onscreen and behind-the-scenes talent of the past year. And this year, the Globes will air on Tuesday, Jan. 10, marking a comeback after a diversity and ethics scandal took the awards show off-air in 2022.

But why, exactly, are the Golden Globes on a Tuesday of all days? It’s a valid question, considering the Globes are typically held on Sundays. In fact, all but two of the televised Golden Globe ceremonies since 1996 have been held on a Sunday. But this year, Tuesday is the new Sunday, apparently.

Why are the Golden Globes on Tuesday?

The Golden Globes are typically held on a Sunday in January — and sometimes on a Monday — but this year, NBC faced a crowded TV schedule. According to Variety, NBC landed on Tuesday, Jan. 10, because of its commitment to Sunday Night Football. (The NFL extended its regular season to 17 games in 2021, but that didn’t pose a scheduling conflict in 2022 since NBC opted not to broadcast the Globes that year. For the 2022 NFL season, the regular season ended on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.)

This year’s Golden Globes could have been scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9, but the NCAA National Championship Game already staked claim on that day. And the Critics' Choice Awards laid claim to Sunday, Jan. 15. So, NBC scheduled a rare Tuesday edition of the Golden Globes.

How can you watch the Golden Globes?

The 80th Golden Globe Awards air live from The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, on NBC, and the ceremony will also stream live on Peacock.

Who’s hosting the Golden Globes?

Jerrod Carmichael, the star of the recent NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show and a comedian who won an Emmy for his standup special Rothaniel, is hosting this year’s Golden Globes. “I’m hosting the Globes because I know David Geffen watches, and I think it’s the best way to get me on his yacht,” Jerrod quipped in a promotional clip. “Watch the Globes, and get me on that boat.”

Who’s nominated for a Golden Globe this year?

On the film side, The Banshees of Inisherin leads this year’s pack of Golden Globe nominees with eight nominations, followed by the sci-fi movie Everything Everywhere All At Once with six. The Fabelmans, Babylon, and Elvis each got five nominations. On the TV side, Abbott Elementary was most-nominated with five nods, followed by a tie between The White Lotus, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, The Crown, Pam & Tommy, and Only Murders in the Building, which each have four nominations.

