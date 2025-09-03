AJ Lee Left the WWE for a Very Different Reason Than CM Punk The former Divas Champion was rumored to be coming back to the company after Becky Lynch confronted her husband. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 3 2025, 2:50 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @WWE

This marriage can never say never to the WWE. An explosive confrontation between CM Punk and Becky Lynch led wrestling fans to believe that AJ Lee was circulating a return to in-ring action. The storyline between CM Punk and Seth Rollins has hinted that the competitors' real-life partners will get involved in the conflict. The tension between the two couples was leading towards a mixed tag team match with everyone involved.

But by the time that CM Punk argued with Becky Lynch, AJ Lee had been out of the company for almost a decade. Fans were looking forward to a potential return from the wrestler, but why did she leave in the first place? Here's what we know about what led AJ to step away from the wrestling industry after years of having fun as a WWE Superstar.

Why did AJ Lee leave the WWE?

According to Sportskeeda, AJ left the WWE because she suffered permanent damage to her cervical spine. Due to how sensitive that area of the body is, wrestlers with similar injuries are advised to never compete again in order to preserve their health. AJ had to make a tough call, leaving behind the career she fought very hard to build. Her last match took place on the March 30, 2015 edition of Monday Night Raw.

AJ mentioned the injury during her memoir, where she talked about how hard it was for her to step away from her dream. Besides the complications brought upon by the injury, it was awkward for the Superstar to work with the WWE after her husband left the company in controversial fashion. CM Punk had several disagreements with the management of the promotion. Years later, he would join the rival promotion, All Elite Wrestling. Punk wouldn't return to the WWE until Survivor Series: War Games 2023.

Will AJ Lee return to the WWE?

A rivalry between CM Punk and Seth Rollins was established on Monday Night Raw in 2024. The conflict was prolonged for months, with the wrestlers being involved in a steel cage match and a triple threat also involving Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41. With no end in sight for the storyline between Seth and CM Punk, it was only a matter of time before their legendary wrestler wives got involved.

During a match for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris, Becky stopped Punk from walking away with Seth's belt. Becky's involvement in the rivalry immediately fueled speculation regarding AJ's return. With almost a decade passed since the former Divas Champion's injury, new developments in sports medicine and science may have allowed AJ to step into the ring without anyone knowing.