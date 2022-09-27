Will Helen Return in the Fifth and Final Season of ‘New Amsterdam’?

Fans of the NBC medical drama New Amsterdam — or the “Dam Fam,” as they’re called — had to wait the whole summer to find out why Helen (Freema Agyeman) left Max (Ryan Eggold) in last May’s Season 4 finale.

As viewers saw in the episode, Helen didn’t even let Max know that their nuptials were a no-go until he was already at the altar. Only then did she give him a ring from her London flat. “Max, I can’t,” she said over the phone between sobs. “I just can’t. I’m so sorry.”