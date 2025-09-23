‘Love Island Games’ Star Isaiah Blames Himself for His and Sydney’s Messy Breakup The Peacock stars dated for a year after appearing on Season 4 of 'Love Island USA.' By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Sept. 23 2025, 2:22 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

Running into your ex is always awkward, whether it's at your old date night spot or on the street. So, we can only imagine how uncomfortable it was when Love Island alums Isaiah "Zay" Campbell and Sydney Paight realized they were both selected to join Season 2 of Love Island Games.

Zay and Sydney connected on Season 4 of Love Island USA, a season that made history as the first one to stream on Peacock. Following their time on the show, they explored dating in the real world. Sadly, the post-reality TV romance didn't last long, hence why both of them were trying to find love on a new platform. So, why did Zay and Sydney break up? Here's what the exes have said about the split.

Why did Isaiah Campbell and Sydney Paight break up after Season 4 of 'Love Island USA'?

Zau and Sydney's romance seemed to be going strong after they appeared on Love Island USA. However, after a year of them being together, the couple revealed they were having trouble in their relationship. Initially, fans were concerned that their being in a long-term relationship, with Sydney in Los Angeles, Calif. and Zay in Florida, may have proven to be too much on their relationship. However, he later shared more information into what actually went down.

According to Zay's 2024 interview on Forever Unemployed Podcast, their romance took a sour turn when he blacked out while drinking alcohol at a friend's birthday party at the Jersey Shore. The Peacock star claimed the only thing he remembered from the night was getting into an Uber. Zay further shared that he woke up to several missed calls from Sydney. His then-girlfriend also sent a video of him appearing to have kissed another woman at his friend's party. Zay said the video caused Sydney to swiftly cut him off.

"We’re done, you’re a liar,'” he recalled his ex telling him. "Not really much else was to it. I was just trying to figure out what was going on in the first place.” "All I’m trying to do is console her feelings and try to understand where she’s coming from, and I was crying," he added. "I was crying all day.”

Zay added that he never blamed Sydney for his behavior and wanted them to get back on the right track. Unfortunately, when she asked for them to sort out their issues face-to-face, he couldn't afford to fly to her so they could have the conversation. Although they couldn't make their romance work, Zay encouraged their fans to support Sydney over him.

“If you guys are going to pick sides, please just pick hers,” he said on the podcast. “If she did to me what I did to her, I can’t say I’d do anything different.”

Sydney has said her and Isaiah had "real love" during their 'Love Island' romance.

While Zay and Sydney didn't ultimately get back together, they remained cordial, at least enough to star on another reality show together. They've also both moved on, as Sydney tried to find love in another villa for Love Island Australia, according to 9 Now. When she and Zay joined Love Island Games, he briefly connected with Love Island Malta alum Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr. Unfortunately, the connection didn't last because Zay admittedly didn't find Nicola attractive.

Despite them trying to date other people, some of Zay and Sydney's fans wish they would get back together. And while it seems neither of them are interested in a romantic reunion, according to Sydney's interview with Unattainable Podcast, the love the reality TV stars had was worth fans investing in and was 100 percent authentic.