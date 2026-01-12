Julia Roberts Joked She’d Be “Impossible” After Her Golden Globes Standing Ovation The three-time Golden Globes winner was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in 'After the Hunt.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 12 2026, 11:33 a.m. ET Source: Mega

There are several celebrities who are just as beloved by other celebrities as they are to the masses. These celebs are referred to as a "celebrity's celebrity," if you will. We've witnessed the extra dose of popularity some celebrities possess during awards seasons, such as when stars like Dua Lipa and Victoria Monet waited in line to take a picture with Beyonce at the 2024 Grammys. Influence!

Julia Roberts, who has been famous for most of her adult life, was reminded of how popular she is with her peers when she attended the 2026 Golden Globe Awards. During her appearance, she received a standing ovation from the crowd, which she acknowledged in true A-list fashion. But, why did Julia receive such an uproar from the crowd? Here's what to know.

Source: Mega

Why did Julia Roberts get a standing ovation at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Julia received a standing ovation due to Hollywood's love and respect for her. I mean, there aren't many reasons for a group of creatives to agree that one actor deserves their flowers as the Golden Globes audience unanimously did on Sunday, Jan. 11. As Julia walked on the award show's stage that night, she was unexpectedly met with a monstrous applause from the audience. The pleasant greeting caused the actor to chime in and joke that more people in the audience needed to join in on the standing ovation.

"Yep, everybody! Lets go!" Julia quipped, motioning for the entire auditorium at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles to stand for her. "In the back! Come on!"

The My Best Friend's Wedding star then let out one of her highly recognizable laughs as she observed the audience. She looked over to Emma Stone and joked that the Easy A star was "like, 'What the h--l is going on right now.'" Julia also shared that the audience's excitement would eventually go to her head. "Wow, thank you," she said. "I'm going to be impossible for at least a week. What a great night. What a beautiful night to be an artist. This is 2026. We’re going straight to the top on this."

Julia Roberts also received praise from a competing actor at the Golden Globes.

Julia's standing ovation came while she was presenting the award for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, which ultimately went to Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another. However, she was also nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in After the Hunt. Unfortunately, Julia didn't take home a Golden Globe, which would've been her fourth trophy, as the award was given to Jessie Buckley, who starred in the biopic Hamnet.

Though she didn't win a Golden Globe, Jessie took a moment in her acceptance speech to remind Julia of exactly who she is just in case a standing ovation wasn't enough. "Oh my God, the incredible women I am honored to stand beside in this category," Jessie said. "I mean, Julia Roberts - you are like a hero to us all."

