Is GTL Possible in the Slammer? Here's Why 'Jersey Shore' Star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Went to Prison

Season 5 of Family Vacation returned in June, and Jersdays are just as chaotic as they were in their heyday. The cast includes the likes of Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, DJ Pauly D, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino.

Though all of them have had their fair share of drama and hard times, it's Mike (a sleaze bag with a heart) whose horseplay of sorts landed him in prison. Let's discuss what went down.