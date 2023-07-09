Distractify
Why Did Peyton Alex Smith Leave 'All American: Homecoming'? The Reason for His Departure

Why did Peyton Alex Smith leave 'All American: Homecoming'? Here is a look into his departure, and if any of the other stars of the show are leaving.

Jul. 9 2023, Published 12:14 p.m. ET

Peyton Alex Smith speaks onstage at the “All American: Homecoming” screening during SCAD TVFEST 2023 on February 10, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Source: Getty Images

Spinoff shows are always a risk. Especially for a series as popular as All American. But, All American: Homecoming has grown a fanbase of its own, thanks to its relatable characters and talented actors.

One of the main characters of the show is Damon Sims, who is played by actor Peyton Alex Smith. Sadly, it seems as though his role might be coming to an end in Season 3.

Read on for details.

Why did Peyton Alex Smith leave 'All American: Homecoming'? It wasn't exactly his choice.

Actor Peyton Alex Smith of 'The Quad' speaks onstage during the BET Network portion of the 2018 Winter TCA on January 15, 2018 in Pasadena, California.
Source: Getty Images
Peyton is not leaving the series on his own accord. He might not be fully leaving either. Apparently, All American: Homecoming is experiencing significant budget cuts that are playing a role in the casting agreements.

It was reported by Deadline that Peyton will not be a series regular for Season 3, but could recur for next season. The actor has always publicly shared his love for his role. In an interview with The Nerds of Color he went on about how amazing the experience on the show has been for him.

He said, "We all laugh and joke like that every day. We’re next to the All American cast as well so I get to see them. I just love coming to work and seeing people that look like me, and who are still acting and are professional at the highest level.”

But, the silver lining is that as one of the starring characters of the show, his absence parts the way for the minor actors to fill in his place with their own storylines.

Are there any more budget cuts for 'All American: Homecoming'?

Sylvester Powell, Kelly Jenrette, Peyton Alex Smith, Marqui Jackson, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Cory Hardrict and Mitchell Edwards attend the “All American Homecoming” screening during SCAD TVFEST 2023 on February 10, 2023.
Source: Getty Images

Peyton isn't the only one who is getting a different deal for Season 3. Kelly Jenrette, known for her role as Amara Patterson in the series, has also been moved to just a recurring character for the upcoming season.

Cory Hardrict (Coach Marcus Turner), as well as Rhoyle Ivy King (Nathaniel Hardin), are also going to be starring in fewer episodes than normal for Season 3.

The entire CW Network is currently undergoing budget cuts.

Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth 'Bitsie' Tulloch attend attend the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA - Superman & Lois at Dolby Theatre on April 03, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Source: Getty Images
This isn't just an issue that All American: Homecoming is facing. CW as a whole has been going through distinct changes following its acquisition by Nexstar back in 2022.

Because of this, cutbacks are being looked at for every CW series. Superman & Lois, which is about to enter its fourth season, is receiving extensive changes.

"Performance-wise, Superman & Lois has been on par with All American and Walker. But, with its superhero nature, it also is more expensive due to extensive special effects. In addition to trimming the cast, the series likely would lean more heavily into its core premise as a family drama going forward while still honoring its superhero roots," Deadline reported.

Season 3 of All American: Homecoming is set to premiere on October 10, 2023. It has not been announced whether or not this will be the show's final season.

