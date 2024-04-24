Home > Entertainment > Music Why Did Saweetie and Quavo Break Up? The Hip-Hop Exes Still Have Drama After Years Apart Saweetie blasted Quavo for sliding into her DMs in April 2024 in response to his feud with Chris Brown. By Elizabeth Randolph Apr. 23 2024, Published 9:49 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

There are some things music industry lovers enjoy seeing more than a hit album from their favorite artist. One of the more exciting things is seeing a musical power couple. The hip-hop world has seen plenty of artists parlay their love for wordplay into a romantic relationship with someone who just gets them.

Two rappers who found love among one another was Saweetie and Quavo. The two began dating right during an upswing in both of their careers. But just when their fans were planning on seeing wedding pictures, Quavo and Saweetie ended their relationship on social media (because, where else?) Since their split, the pair have returned to each other's life through Quavo's beef with Chris Brown. However, some of their supporters still don't know what caused their relationship's demise.

Why did Saweetie and Quavo break up?

For a time, Quavo and Saweetie's romance was #goals for those who were watching the pair from afar. The pair started dating in 2018 after the Migos rapper saw the "Best Friend" hip-hop queen on his Instagram explore page. Quavo shared with GQ in the couple's July 2020 cover story that he knew he wanted to approach Saweetie from the moment he saw her and proceeded to do his "research" and before he eventually DM'd her.

The DM exchange resulted in the couple dating for two years. Throughout their time together, they appeared on one another's videos and on Saweetie's 2019 song, "Emotional." However, in March 2021, Saweetie dropped a bombshell about her and Quavo.

In two separate tweets, Saweetie confirmed she was "single" and was in the process of moving on from Quavo. While she never disclosed what led to the breakup, she hinted at infidelity being part of the reason she and Quavo parted ways. "I'm single," she wrote on March 19, 2021 (via People). "I've endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character."

"Presents don't band aid scars and the love isn't real when the intimacy is given to other women," Saweetie continued. "I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation."

Sources stated during the news of the breakup that Quavo responded to the split by repo'ing the Bentley he bought Saweetiw when they were together. While Quavo didn't confirm or deny any infidelity on his part, he responded to another incident that affected him and Saweetie a few weeks after their breakup.

On March 30, 2021, TMZ released footage of them in a physical altercation at Saweetie's rented apartment. Saweetie didn't press any charges, and the exes both released statements at the time saying the fight was an "unfortunate situation" they had moved on from before their split. Quavo later told GQ he never meant to harm Saweetie and resented being labeled as a violent person. “I don’t like what people think," he told the outlet in July 2022. "When they saw the elevator thing, they thought it was abusive, something crazy.”

Saweetie and Quavo's drama is far from over after she shared DMs of him trying to get in her good graces.

Following their March 2021 split, Saweetie and Quavo seemingly wanted to put their past behind them. However, their wish didn't come true when Saweetie became involved in a rap/R&B battle between him and Chris Brown.

In April 2024, Chris released a song titled, "Weakest Link," where he fired several shots against Quavo and Saweetie's relationship. In the song, he accused Saweetie of cheating on Quavo with him while they were together. The song forced Quavo to respond with a diss track of his own called "Over H--s & B----es." During the song, he threw shade his ex's way by stating, "I can take a model b---h and make a Saweetie, n---a."

Quavo's song implied he made Saweetie's career and that the "Do It For The Bay" artist wouldn't have the opportunity she has without him. The implication didn't sit well with Saweetie, and she expressed as much online. On X, she shared a screenshot of Quavo sliding in her DMs shortly before his song dropped.

hopefully the model he turns into me replies pic.twitter.com/eSqBcPh0wP — ❄️ (@Saweetie) April 23, 2024

"Hopefully, the model he turns into me replies," Saweetie wrote.