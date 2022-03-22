Sully Shot [SPOILER] Dead in the Season 4 Finale of 'Top Boy' — And Fans Are Still Reeling

Sully Shot [SPOILER] Dead in the Season 4 Finale of 'Top Boy' — And Fans Are Still ReelingBy Leila Kozma
Mar. 22 2022, Published 10:09 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Top Boy.
It's rare for a series to get two Season 1 premieres. But that's exactly what happened to Top Boy, a crime drama starring Ashley Walters, Kano, and Micheal Ward.
Top Boy first aired on Channel 4 in the fall of 2011, introducing viewers to Dushane (Ashley Walters), a twenty-something boy who pushes drugs for money, Sully (Kano), Dushane's associate, and a group of others. Drake joined as an executive producer in 2019, effectively reviving Top Boy. What went down in the Season 4 finale? Did Sully kill Jamie (Micheal Ward) for real?
Did Sully just kill Jamie?! Here's what went down in the Season 4 finale of 'Top Boy.'
Season 1 and 2 of Top Boy aired on Channel 4 in the early 2010s.
The crime drama was relaunched in 2019, after Drake, his business partner, Adel Future Nur, and a few others came on as producers. The name of the show was promptly changed to Top Boy: Summerhouse, with Jolade Obasola, Kadeem Ramsay, Lisa Dwan, and other actors joining the cast.
Season 4 of Top Boy ended on quite the cliffhanger, with Sully shooting Jamie twice in the chest and once in the head — during a visit to his house. The narrative twist left quite the impression on fans. Many took to Twitter to discuss what they had just seen.
"Nah are you taking the piss? How can Sully kill Jamie when Jamie done what they asked him to do? And to kill him in front of his family? Nah he's taking the piss man," tweeted @Ojay_Don785.
"I want two more episodes because I wanna f--king know why f--king Sully killed Jamie. WTF FAM WTF," tweeted @EsperancaOlivia.
Others tried to put their psychologist hat on to assess the motivations behind Sully's seemingly random decision.
"The way I look at it is Sully has always wanted to be Top Boy. Like number one. But he felt like Dushane was pushing Jamie in front of Sully because he proved himself with Kit. So when Dushane said that Jamie is his retirement plan, Sully just felt like the second man again still," tweeted @gunnawunnasfat.
Jamie ran into his fair share of complications on 'Top Boy' over the seasons.
Jamie leaves prison in Season 4, hesitantly accepting Dushane's offer to work for him and his crew. Jamie ends up back in prison after Dushane frames him for possession of a weapon.
Jamie soon embarks on a business trip to Morocco — during which he starts to plot a secret operation. ATS's (Keiyon Cook) murder poses grave difficulties for Jamie and his friends as well. According to a fan theory, Sully kills Jamie to decrease his workload and eliminate future risks.
Season 1 and 2 of Top Boy and Season 1 and 2 of Top Boy: Summerhouse are available on Netflix now. Netflix has yet to greenlight Season 5.