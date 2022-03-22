Sully Shot [SPOILER] Dead in the Season 4 Finale of 'Top Boy' — And Fans Are Still Reeling

Season 4 of Top Boy ended on quite the cliffhanger, with Sully shooting Jamie twice in the chest and once in the head — during a visit to his house. The narrative twist left quite the impression on fans. Many took to Twitter to discuss what they had just seen.

"Nah are you taking the piss? How can Sully kill Jamie when Jamie done what they asked him to do? And to kill him in front of his family? Nah he's taking the piss man," tweeted @Ojay_Don785.