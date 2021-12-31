Things Between Vin Diesel and The Rock Are Still More Furious Than Fast

In a since-deleted Instagram post, as reported by HuffPost, The Rock said, "My female costars are always amazing and I love 'em. My male costars, however, are a different story. Some conduct themselves as stand-up men and true professionals, while others don't. The ones that don't are too chicken s--t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses."

He went on to say, "When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling ― you’re right."