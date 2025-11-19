'The Simpsons' Killed Organ Player Alice Glick After 37 Seasons — Here's Why "In a sense, Alice the organist will live forever, through the beautiful music she made" By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 19 2025, 5:01 p.m. ET Source: 20th Century Television

When a television series goes on for decades, it's hard for the writers to shock viewers after a while. Nevertheless, The Simpsons keep trying. Alice Glick (Tress McNeille) is dead. The quiet pipe organ player is gone, and no one in Springfield can do anything about it.

Why was Alice killed off in The Simpsons? Here's what we know about the creative process that removed a supporting character from the animated series permanently, and what it means for the future of one of television's most famous families.

Why was Alice Glick killed off in 'The Simpsons'?

After Alice's death was revealed on television, Entertainment Weekly sat down with the people involved with the shocking decision. Tim Long is one of the co-executive producers who turn new seasons of The Simpsons into a reality. "In a sense, Alice the organist will live forever, through the beautiful music she made. But in another, more important sense, yep, she's dead as a doornail," he told the outlet, confirming that Alice is dead, dead.

Things can take a quick turn for Lisa's (Yeardley Smith) in a matter of seconds. Alice leaves behind her entire estate in order for the school to fund a new music program. However, the mayor's son wants to use the money to create a massive music festival in Springfield. The struggle between education and entertainment proceeds to steal the spotlight in the episode. Alice's death was introduced to give Lisa the opportunity to stand for what's right.

This isn't the first time Springfield had to say goodbye to Alice. The character was previously killed off during Season 23 of The Simpsons. A robotic pet took her life at the Springfield Retirement Castle, but that didn't stop Alice from showing up in subsequent episodes of the show.

'The Simpsons' will remain on television for years to come.

The Simpsons continues to build its legacy as one of the most successful television series of all time. The laughs won't stop any time soon. Variety reports that 20th Century Television has decided to renew the series for Seasons 37, 38, 39, and 40. The announcement benefits multiple television shows. Disney is aware of how many viewers enjoy sitting down with titles such as Family Guy and American Dad!, which is why the studio has also renewed those titles for four additional seasons.

The legacy of The Simpsons can't be matched. Rick and Morty, Smiling Friends, and other adult animated series attempt to generate the level of engagement the series has received. Unfortunately, it would be very hard for any of them to replicate the cultural impact of Springfield's most beloved family. The end of the road is nowhere in sight for The Simpsons. Disney acquired the property in 2019. The company doesn't look remotely interested in bringing the story to a close.