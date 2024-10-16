Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind "It's a Slap in the Face" — Alex Is Shook by Her Breakup With Tim on 'Love Is Blind' "I'm glad we can at least agree that I don't ever wanna see you again," Tim tells Alex. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 16 2024, 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

When Tim and Alex were in the pods on Love Is Blind, they seemed like one of the most intense couples in the best way. They bonded over family, and Tim even gifted Alex with a bracelet that belonged to his late sister. But once they left the pods and started the next leg of their journey, things continuously went downhill for them. And in Episode 10, they split up. But why did Tim and Alex break up on Love Is Blind?

Article continues below advertisement

It seems like it was a combination of a lot of small things that culminated in Tim ending the engagement. But in some ways, it goes a little deeper than that. Love Is Blind fans called the red flags right away, however, and not many were surprised following the release of Episodes 10 and 11 to learn about the end of Tim and Alex's relationship.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Tim and Alex break up on 'Love Is Blind'?

When Tim breaks things off with Alex in Episode 10, it all boils down to communication and a lack of appreciation. He has a lot of opinions about the way Alex approaches their conversations or even speaks to him, and instead of telling her that, he gets upset. Alex expresses this to Tim, but at this point, it looks like he has made up his mind about their relationship.

"I am not the one for you," Tim tells Alex, after he says that if he has to communicate to her that preparing a meal and cleaning it up for a family get together was hard work and she doesn't understand that, things won't work out. "There's a lot I could respond to, but there is no scenario that I see myself standing there and saying yes to making you my wife forever."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

He explains that Alex taking a nap after the cameras stopped rolling following her visit with his parents got to him. Pair that with the fight Tim and Alex had when they first got to Mexico, and it has been one thing after another for these two. Whether fans are in Alex's corner or they support Tim putting the kibosh on their engagement, it's safe to say that these two are both better off walking away from the relationship now.

Article continues below advertisement

'Love Is Blind' fans aren't surprised about Alex and Tim's split.

Prior to Tim and Alex's breakup on Love Is Blind, fans on social media felt that Tim had given Alex "the ick," namely when they met and he kept saying "the dog" in reference to himself. And from there, many believed, Alex was already mentally checked out. So when Tim ended things, it came as little shock to many.

Alex does not like Tim #LoveIsBlind — Lom ☮️ (@lomielom) October 13, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Prior to their split, someone shared in a Reddit thread about the couple, "I feel like this isn't being talked about enough lol there's definitely something off about them." Another user commented, "I think he doesn't like her. She is insecure with herself and projects that on him. I hear hidden messages under some of the things he says, almost threatening. They would be smart to end this now."