Why Did Tisha Campbell Leave Duane Martin After More Than 20 Years Together? Their marriage lasted decades, but the story behind Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin's divorce became more complicated over time.

For years, Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin appeared to be one of Hollywood’s stronger couples. The actors were married for decades and shared two children, building a life together both on and off the screen.

When their split was announced, it initially sounded like a relatively peaceful divorce. But the story behind why the couple split slowly became more complicated as more details surfaced over time. So, why exactly did Tisha Campbell leave Duane Martin?



Why did Tisha Campbell leave Duane Martin after more than 20 years together?

According to People Magazine, Tisha filed for divorce from Duane in February 2018 after more than two decades of marriage. Court documents revealed that the couple had actually separated in December 2016 and cited irreconcilable differences when the divorce was filed.

At the time, the breakup seemed relatively amicable. Sources close to the couple told People Magazine that their relationship had simply become difficult in recent years and that they had been trying to work through their problems before ultimately deciding to separate.

The pair had been together for roughly 27 years and shared two sons, Xen and Ezekiel. Even after the divorce filing, both actors expressed plans to remain actively involved in raising their children and maintaining a cooperative co-parenting relationship. However, as the divorce proceedings continued, the narrative surrounding their relationship began to shift.



Financial issues and allegations complicated the story behind their divorce.

Financial struggles reportedly played a role in the challenges the couple faced during their time together. Tisha and Duane put their financial situation under a microscope when they filed for bankruptcy in 2016. Unfortunately, the proceedings were so difficult that they were still working the details out in court long after their divorce.

According to Yahoo! Finance, the former couple faced accusations of hiding assets during their bankruptcy case. Financial disputes also surfaced during their divorce, including filings in which both parties requested spousal support from one another. The legal and financial issues were not resolved quickly. Per Yahoo! Finance, it took eight years for the bankruptcy case to come to an end due to the complicated situation behind the scenes.

More serious allegations also bubbled to the surface a year after the divorce filings.

As the divorce unfolded, more serious allegations also emerged. Tisha later sought a restraining order against her ex-husband. She alleged in the court filings that she had experienced emotional, mental, and physical abuse during the entirety of their marriage. According to a statement reported by The Blast, Tisha claimed the alleged behavior had occurred throughout their relationship but said she kept it private for years to protect her family and Duane’s public image.



She also described specific incidents she said contributed to her decision to move forward with legal action, including an alleged confrontation at their home. A temporary restraining order was granted while the situation was reviewed. Despite the legal disputes and allegations that surfaced during the divorce process, the divorce was finalized in 2020, per People Magazine.

In the end, what initially appeared to be a quiet celebrity split turned out to involve years of financial challenges, legal battles, and deeply personal allegations. It took years for the full story behind their divorce to unfold, and fans were shocked by what they learned.