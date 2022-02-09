BET Is Bringing 'Real Husbands of Hollywood' Back and We Open Our Kevin Harts to It

If we didn't know better, we'd be tempted to believe all of the Real Housewives shows are actually very clever satire. Maybe we're all victims of some sort of Andy Kaufman-esque comedic performance art piece that has now spanned several years and locations. Unfortunately, there's nothing more real (and we use this word loosely) than the Real Housewives franchise. Fortunately, we can also get our faux fix with the resurrected Real Husbands of Hollywood (RHOH).