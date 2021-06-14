Tanner Fox Pulled out of YouTubers vs. TikTokers Boxing Match Against Ryland Storms

It featured a bunch of match-ups between popular users from each platform. The headline fight was a match-up between Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall . The undercard featured a slew of other match-ups including one between Tanner Fox and Ryland Storms that didn't end up happening. So why didn't Tanner Fox fight?

It seems like a single weekend can't go by without some type of celebrity or social media Influencer boxing match taking place. On June 12, 2021, the out-of-nowhere YouTubers vs. TikTokers boxing event happened.

Why didn't Tanner Fox fight Ryland Storms in the YouTubers vs. TikTokers boxing event?

Tanner showed up to the weigh-ins and came in a full 20 lbs. lighter than Ryland Storms. Then it was announced that the fight between the two men was off. The reason that the match was ultimately called off depends on who you ask.

Commentator Fousey interviewed Tanner in front of the crowd at the event, asking why he wasn't participating in the bout. According to the influencer, he was more than willing to fight, but the boxing commission wouldn't allow the bout to take place because of the weight difference, and he took too long to decide if he would take the bout. It must've been a different governing body than the one that judged the bouts between Aaron Carter and Lamar Odom and Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather.

Tanner said, "I showed up today to talk to everyone and try any possible way — from signing a death waiver to wearing headgear — to assure the fight went ahead, but all of a sudden the commission weren’t having it." He went on to say, "I accepted the 20 lb. difference between me and my opponent but they didn’t wanna make it happen. I’m not sure why but they didn’t want it to happen."

Tanner went on to say that he was "definitely still beating Ryan's a--, just not today." Ryland Storms' version of events was way different, "Basically, Tanner’s a b---h and backed out because he couldn’t reach his weight. I dropped 12 lbs. to reach the weight but he couldn’t come up."

Ryland said that his would-be opponent "didn't want to do s--t" for the fight, like attending rehearsals for the night's event, stating that Fox "didn't want to show up." "He’s acting all hard today because he ignored everyone yesterday. The commission couldn’t approve it today because it was 15 hours before the fight, so that’s why he’s acting all ready to fight today, but it’s not gonna happen because the commission can’t confirm that."

Fox insisted that he wanted to fight Storms, but Ryland didn't seem as enthusiastic, saying a match up between the two of them would ultimately just be a waste of his time.

