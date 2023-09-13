Home > Viral News > Influencers The Reason Why Patrick Starrr Always Wears a Turban Is Sad — Yet He Still Slays! Viral Beauty Influencer Patrick Starrr always wears a turban. According to him, the fashion choice is due to a health condition. By Pretty Honore Sep. 13 2023, Published 5:04 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Patrick Starrr is always rocking a turban and fans want to know why.

The makeup maven revealed that he wears a turban all the time due to a health condition.

Patrick was forced to take off his turban to take his Esthetician State Board Exam. There are plenty of celebrity influencers on the block, but Patrick Starrr is undoubtedly one of a kind. The makeup maven and owner of the viral brand, ONE/SIZE Beauty, first launched his YouTube page in 2013.

Article continues below advertisement

Fast forward a decade — Patrick still has the internet in a chokehold. The internet celeb can slay any look. That said, there’s one accessory that he doesn’t leave home without. He elevates his chic aesthetic with his high-fashion headwraps, which he wears when he’s not rocking a lace front. To fans, the reason why he wears a turban all the time is unclear. But Patrick previously shared the truth in a candid YouTube video.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Here’s the truth about why Patrick Starrr wears a turban all the time.

Celebrity influencers may seem flawless from the outside looking in, but they have hardships just like the rest of us. Patrick is a prime example.

According to Patrick, his struggle with hair loss began in high school. Things only worsened as he grew older. Although Patrick didn’t name his health condition, the symptoms he described sound a lot like alopecia, which is most often triggered by stress. Eventually, Patrick had to make the tough decision to shave his head. Some of his former co-workers at MAC put him onto headwraps and he hasn’t gone back since.

Article continues below advertisement

"Also, I feel like it's kind of like my cape and kind of like Mickey Mouse ears to the beauty community,” he said in a YouTube video titled “My Biggest Insecurity.” Patrick added: “And also it's branding for me — it's my staple. It's been in all of my MAC campaigns and multiple beauty campaigns on commercials and TV, so it's kind of a part of me."

Article continues below advertisement

While the accessory makes him feel better about going bald, Patrick said he still hasn’t “found the confidence to go without a turban” in public. But he was forced to when it came time to take his state board exam to become a licensed esthetician.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Patrick was asked to remove his turban for his Esthetician State Board Exam.

Patrick is no rookie to the beauty industry, so it’s no surprise that he went ahead and took the state board exam to become a licensed esthetician. He secured the credentials, but not before he was forced to remove his turban against his will.

“As soon as I get into the testing center, the lady immediately said, ‘Take your turn off and put it in a locker.' And I was like, 'OK.' And they told me to sit down and take my picture,” Patrick recalled. Although he pleaded that she let him wear his turban for his ID photo, his efforts were made in vain.

Article continues below advertisement