Stephen King, The "King of Horror," Surprisingly Hates Halloween — Here's Why

As we get closer and closer to Halloween, we can't help but assume Stephen King has a lot of pressure around him because let's face it — he's virtually synonymous with the holiday. So, does he feel the stress? Well, no; as it turns out, the 75-year-old writer absolutely loathes Halloween.

During a 2005 interview with Conan O'Brien, the best-selling author outright expressed his hatred for the holiday.