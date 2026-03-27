Why Is Kim Kardashian Auctioning Wardrobe From 'All's Fair'? She Wants to Support Women "We are making sure that 'justice for all' actually means all.” By Tatayana Yomary Published March 27 2026, 11:51 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Typically, the proceeds from celebrity auctions are given to charity or disaster relief funds. In some cases, non-profit organizations are also on the receiving end of monetary gifts from celebrities. That said, many people involved with various organizations have been accused of embezzlement, theft, and misappropriation of funds. So, it has left many celebrities cautious of working with organizations.

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Kim Kardashian, known for working with various non-profits, has been instrumental in using her influence for good in the legal sector. And while she’s on her journey to becoming an attorney, she never passes up an opportunity to help incarcerated individuals or those with legal issues. And now, her wardrobe, via auction, has entered the mix. Why is Kim Kardashian auctioning her wardrobe? Here’s what we know.

Source: Mega

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Why is Kim Kardashian auctioning her wardrobe?

Kimmy with the good deed! According to a March 26, 2026, Instagram post, the mogul has decided to auction off her wardrobe from the Hulu series All’s Fair, where she plays a lawyer.

“This Friday, March 27, I’m auctioning off my Season 1 wardrobe from All’s Fair to help close that gap,” Kim wrote in the caption. “100 percent of net sales will go directly to the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles to fund their free legal services for women who are fighting for their safety, their children, and their futures.”

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She went on to share her beliefs of what a true lawyer should stand for and hope to accomplish while representing people. “The right to a lawyer shouldn’t depend on the balance of your bank account,” she wrote. “For many women, legal aid is the only bridge to a restraining order, a fair custody agreement, or the chance to rebuild a life from scratch. Supporting survivors means more than just helping them leave; it means ensuring our justice system recognizes the reality of abuse.”

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She continued: “We are making sure that 'justice for all’ actually means all.” Kim ended the post by sharing that people can also donate directly to the LAFLO via the link in her bio.

Fans believe that this good deed is a great way for Kim Kardashian to give back.

Although some social media users agree that Kim has done a few questionable things over the years — from cultural appropriation to missteps in her personal life — it’s clear that she is passionate about helping people. And while she is wealthy and can foot the bill to provide resources for women, her taking the next step to offer something of value has changed many people’s opinions of her.

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Source: Hulu

“Even when it’s clear that she’s doing something good, some people want to put her name down. There are no wins in hating,” one person shared via The Shade Room's post. Of course, Kim has been subjected to some hate, as some call this move performative. Some folks can’t look past rumors that she and the Kardashian family are Trump supporters.