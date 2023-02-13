Home > Gaming > Hogwarts Legacy Source: Avalanche Software Don’t Be Sad – Here’s How To Fix The Blue Character Glitch in 'Hogwarts Legacy' By Jon Bitner Feb. 13 2023, Updated 6:29 p.m. ET

J.K. Rowling has made numerous public anti-trans comments, and while she was not directly involved in the creation of Hogwarts Legacy, she is still likely to profit from the title. Like every big video game released within the past few years, Hogwarts Legacy isn’t without its fair share of glitches. The early access period was plagued with crashes and other bugs, and it seems some of those issues have rolled over into its full release.

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, one of the most prolific glitches in Hogwarts Legacy is giving the main character an unsightly blue hue. If you’re trying to figure out why your character is blue in Hogwarts Legacy, here’s a quick look at what’s causing the problem and how you can fix it.

Source: Avalanche Software

Article continues below advertisement

Why is my character blue in 'Hogwarts Legacy'?

Loading up Hogwarts Legacy and realizing your character has morphed into a giant blob of blue can be concerning – but thankfully, the community already seems to have figured out the culprit. Originally, no one knew exactly why characters were blue in Hogwarts Legacy, but some eagle-eyed fans have noticed that it’s likely related to an errant accessibility setting.

Intended as a setting to help players with visual impairments, the "High Contrast Gameplay" setting is likely to blame for the blue hue. This setting imparts a strong blue pigment to your entire character, making it easy to discern them from the rest of your environment. It’s a helpful feature for those who need it, but it seems that the setting has a penchant for randomly becoming enabled.

Article continues below advertisement

How to fix blue characters in 'Hogwarts Legacy'.

Thankfully, fixing the blue character bug in Hogwarts Legacy takes just a few seconds. All you need to do is turn off the "High Contrast Gameplay" setting. This can be found by pausing the game and diving into the "Settings" menu. From here, navigate to the "Accessibility Options" menu, then scroll until you find the "High Contrast Gameplay" setting and toggle it to "Off."

If you are getting this blue affect turn off this setting #HogwartsLegacy pic.twitter.com/0VBFWC5WiR — Lewzi (@llewzi) February 6, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

This will most likely fix the issue, although if you’re still running around looking like a member of the Blue Man Group, consider reaching out directly to WB Games Support. Many of the launch day problems have been ironed out, but some players are still encountering new and unusual glitches that don’t have an immediate fix.

You’ll also want to keep your eyes glued to the WB Games Support Twitter account, as it has been actively posting updates to the game as new bugs are discovered and squashed.