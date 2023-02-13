Home > Gaming > Hogwarts Legacy Source: Avalanche Studios Could You Turn Into an Animagus in 'Hogwarts Legacy'? Everything We Know By Anthony Jones Feb. 13 2023, Published 1:27 p.m. ET

Among the host of spells and abilities available to Hogwarts Legacy players throughout their journey, nothing is entirely unique from one character to the next. Everyone can learn the Unforgivable Curses and specific unique skills to bolster their magic attacks, leaving little room for individuality outside of choosing a house to become a member of and character appearances.

Despite that, the world of Hogwarts Legacy delivers a faithful imitation of the Harry Potter books that flesh out the dangers within the Forbidden Forest and brings life to Hogsmeade. Certain strange magics from the books also appear in the open-world RPG game — one of which is the ability to transform into animals at will.

Witches and wizards capable of doing so are known as Animagus across the franchise. Since Hogwarts Legacy attempts to recreate the wizarding series and give players a ton of spells to mess around with, fans have wondered if they could become Animagus in the game. Here's everything you need to know.

Source: Avalanche Studios

Can you become an Animagus in 'Hogwarts Legacy'?

In the Harry Potter books, learning to become an Animagus and mastering the art takes a massive amount of time and requires skill to pull off correctly. Capable spell casters had to hold a Mandrake leaf in their mouth for a month and say the spell daily to concoct a specific potion and wait for a thunderstorm to begin transforming for the first time. Mistakes during the process could severely injure the caster or turn them into an animal-human hybrid for life.

Due to the strict directions and the fact that players are blooming fifth-years still learning the ropes, it's not actually possible to become an Anigamus in Hogwarts Legacy. It makes narrative sense that it wouldn't be possible, even if the main character were incredibly gifted. Although, judging from what other feats your character can accomplish throughout the game, cutting out an Anigamus specialization feels like a missed opportunity, according to fans.

Few things, I hope one of the dlc allows our wizard to become an animagus (could be a choice between 3/4 animals) , we get the patronus charm at some point and online Quidditch match that you can participate in OR sit to watch. — High Sorcerer Chad 🏳️‍🌈 (@OrionQc27) February 10, 2023

'Hogwarts Legacy' players want DLC around becoming an Animagus.

For many Hogwarts Legacy players on Twitter, not being able to shape-shift into an animal or study the history of Animagus in the game was disappointing. "I am highly disappointed with Hogwarts Legacy. I can learn the Dark Arts, but I cannot turn into a cute fox. No animagus classes," said one Twitter user.

Since it's not currently possible to transform into animals, players have begun requesting future DLC around becoming an Animagus for Hogwarts Legacy. "If you made an in-depth animagus DLC, I would pay a whole paycheck just to have it. Just saying," stated one Twitter user.

@HogwartsLegacy If you made an in-depth animagus dlc, I would pay a whole paycheck just to have it. Just sayin — Tate (@ClownTate) February 12, 2023

Replying directly to the Hogwarts Legacy page, another user said, "I was kinda bummed that animagus and expecto patronum [weren't] in the game but I hope you guys add [them] in the future!" Official DLC plans for Hogwarts Legacy is under wraps as of this writing, but we might see Animagus content in the future and more due to the game's booming popularity. However, it's likely to be months off from release.