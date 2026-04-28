Why Reddit Is Forcing Me to Use the App and How Users Are Getting Around It In a twist of irony, users have taken to Reddit to complain about Reddit. By Trisha Faulkner Published April 28 2026, 2:25 p.m. ET Source: Reddit

If you’ve tried opening Reddit on your phone lately, there’s a good chance you’ve run into a bit of a roadblock. What used to be a quick scroll now comes with a persistent nudge — or outright demand — to download the app. For a time, it was easy to ignore the request and continue to scroll. However, Reddit has now reached a point where ignoring the request and browsing via browser on mobile is becoming harder to do.

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Naturally, people have turned to the one place that makes the most sense to complain about it: Reddit. Threads are filling up with users asking the same question: Why is Reddit forcing me to use the app? Keep reading to see what users have to say and if there are any workarounds.

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Why is Reddit forcing me to use the app? Unfortunately, it comes down to ads, income, and control.

As frustrating as it feels, the reasoning isn’t all that mysterious. Apps give platforms more control over how people browse, how long they stay, and what content keeps them engaged.

They’re also far more valuable from a business standpoint. In an app, Reddit can serve more targeted ads, gather better data, and keep users scrolling longer. By comparison, mobile browser use — especially with ad blockers or quick, anonymous visits — is harder to monetize. So, while it might feel like an aggressive push … It’s really about keeping users in an environment where Reddit benefits the most.

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Redditors are already sharing workarounds — on Reddit, of course.

The irony isn’t lost on anyone. People frustrated with Reddit are heading straight to Reddit to figure out what’s going on and how to get around it. Across multiple threads, users describe pop-ups that can’t be dismissed, pages that won’t load properly, or mobile browsing that feels completely blocked. Some even say the experience has become so clunky that it’s pushing them to stop using the platform on their phones altogether.

Reddit has now completely killed the ability to view it on mobile without using their app pic.twitter.com/sl9Oeu6kYh — Rhys (@RhysSullivan) April 28, 2026

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At the same time, others are jumping in with solutions. One user noted they were met with a “Download the app” message that couldn’t be removed, essentially locking them out of browsing. Another described the change as “annoying” and said it feels like being forced into the app whether you want to or not.

Still, the workaround crowd is just as active. Switching to desktop mode is one of the most commonly suggested fixes, since it tricks Reddit into showing the full site instead of the mobile version with the pop-up. Others recommend using browsers like Firefox or Brave, sometimes paired with ad blockers, to hide the overlays.

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reddit is now forcing you to download the app, cant use the site on mobile web browser, i hate it here — Anjali 👊🔥🇺🇸 (@AnjaliVBhatt) April 27, 2026

A few more creative approaches pop up, too — like using incognito mode, tweaking filters, or accessing older versions of Reddit to bypass restrictions entirely. None of these is perfect, but they show how quickly users start troubleshooting when something interrupts their usual routine.

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You gotta download the app to use Reddit now…wth. I’m not doing all that🫩 — Simon Says💕 (@blackBlondiee_) April 27, 2026

The push toward apps isn’t likely to go away anytime soon.