Why Is TikTok Saying "No Internet Connection"? Is It Related to a Looming Ban? By Melissa Willets Mar. 29 2023, Published 10:25 a.m. ET

Social sharing app TikTok has become a huge part of many people's lives — 100 million Americans, to be exact. As news spreads that the site that is integral to the daily routine of folks across the country both young and old may be banned in the U.S., users are coming across an alarming message that TikTok has no internet connection.

Why is TikTok saying "no internet connection" or "no network connection?" Is this an error on users' ends or is TikTok encountering problems — and are they related to the looming threat that the short video platform is going away forever? Here's what we know, as well as tips for how to fix the error for now.

So, why is TikTok saying "no internet connection?"

As of March 28, 2023, many of TikTok's 100 million users were flocking to Twitter to lament how their apps told them the service has no internet connection. If you are in this group of disgruntled scrollers, the first step in troubleshooting the issue is to check if other sites are working on your phone, tablet, or computer, and if indeed you're having internet connectivity issues.

But since so many other users are experiencing the same problem, it's unlikely that the "no internet connection" error message has to do with a problem on your end, and more plausible that the issue lies with TikTok.

me staring at the “no internet connection” on tiktok #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/1F2p5tP2dl — elena (@gottemdeeznuts) November 4, 2022

if ur seeing “no internet connection” no it’s not ur WiFi



we might be saying goodbye to tiktok.. this is very scary for a lot of as tiktok has been our main source to connect with our followers and it may be taken away from us…



thoughts? 🥺 pic.twitter.com/e8aDY1ygUL — Millsy 🦋 (@kuonshinzakival) March 29, 2023

Naturally, users are concerned that the error message indicates that the looming potential ban is to blame. For now, we don't know that the error message has anything to do with the possible ban. And there may be ways to fix the problem — for now.

Here's how to fix the "no internet connection" error message on TikTok.

As melancholy TikTok users decry the loss of being able to use the full scope of their favorite app at this time, there may be a few options for fixing the issue, which is not allowing users to view anyone's profiles.

After you've made sure that the internet issue is not on your end, you can try a few things to resolve the issue, such as shutting down and then restarting TikTok. You can uninstall the app and then reinstall it. Another step that may restore the full use of your app is to make sure you have installed all recent updates. Finally, you can report the problem to TikTok — but we have to assume the company is aware of it if folks are chatting online about a mass issue.

Until we know more about why TikTok is saying "no internet connection," these are the best steps to take. In the meantime, users are basically panicking that the app is on the way out.

going to Twitter to see if I’m the only one getting the “no internet connection” message or if this is the beginning of the end of our TikTok era 😰 #tiktokdown #tiktokban pic.twitter.com/DUZvwCnP39 — Hannah Zepeda (@hanban0497) March 29, 2023