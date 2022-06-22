Lila and Diego's Love Story in 'The Umbrella Academy' Might Not Be Over (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Umbrella Academy Season 3.
In Netflix's comic book adaptation The Umbrella Academy, many characters are reluctant to get along. While Lila Pitts (Ritu Arya) and Diego (David Castañeda) are unlikely allies who escape a mental institution, he discovers she is the daughter of his enemy and instructed to betray him.
However, the pair learn to work together and develop feelings for one another. At the end of Season 2, they part, but in Season 3, they reunite. Do Lila and Diego get together in The Umbrella Academy? Here's what you need to know.
Do Lila and Diego get together in 'The Umbrella Academy'?
By the end of Season 2, Lila had left with a briefcase to travel back in time, searching for her family. Lila was adopted by the Handler after Five killed her parents on behalf of the Commission. In the end, Lila learns that the Handler was really the one responsible for ordering her parents' deaths, and she and Diego confess their feelings for each other.
In Season 3, Lila introduces Diego to his son, Stanley.
In the first episode of Season 3, Lila arrives bearing news: She and Diego share a child, Stanley, and she needs Diego to look after him while she travels to the past in search of her parents once more. Diego and Stan are left to bond while Lila attempts to use the briefcase she has to travel to 1989. Her briefcase is defective, so she leaves in search of one hidden in the Umbrella Academy (now the Sparrow Academy) while Diego watches Stan.
At first, Lila insists that she is not romantically interested in Diego, telling him in Episode 3, "Look, it's been a couple of days for you, but for me it's been over a decade." She adds, "The only relationship we have left is the one with our child, so you better not screw that up." Lila reminds him to "be a dad."
Later, fans learn that despite Lila spending Season 3 jumping through time, she can't stop thinking about Diego. In fact, in Episode 7, Lila reveals that while Stan may have been a ruse (he is the child of her friend Trudy), she is really pregnant and doesn't think she would be a good mother. She left Stanley behind because she knew Diego would be a great father and wanted to test his parenting abilities.
Following Lila's reveal, the pair do reconcile in full. Lila tells Diego she loves him, and they spend time together bantering, fighting, and flirting. Despite regrettably losing Stan to the kugelblitz (although who knows what will happen to the vaporized characters in Season 4), at the end of Season 3, Lila and Diego leave the Hotel Oblivion together, powerless, planning to walk into the new timeline as a family.
