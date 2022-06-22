Lila and Diego's Love Story in 'The Umbrella Academy' Might Not Be Over (SPOILERS)

In the first episode of Season 3, Lila arrives bearing news: She and Diego share a child, Stanley, and she needs Diego to look after him while she travels to the past in search of her parents once more. Diego and Stan are left to bond while Lila attempts to use the briefcase she has to travel to 1989. Her briefcase is defective, so she leaves in search of one hidden in the Umbrella Academy (now the Sparrow Academy) while Diego watches Stan.