'Blue Bloods' Actor Will Estes Is Super Private When It Comes to His Relationships He has been linked to several actresses including Jennifer Love Hewitt. By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 25 2024, 12:57 p.m. ET

On Blue Bloods, Will Estes' character Jamie is married to Eddie, played by Vanessa Ray. In real life, Will's relationship status is a little bit more complicated.

The actor is notoriously private when it comes to his personal life, and based on social media, it would seem that Will is currently single. However, we do know some information about his dating history.



Will Estes was last linked to 'Chicago Med' star Torrey DeVitto

Will dated fellow television actress Torrey DeVitto in 2020, and she gushed about her relationship with Will. "It’s amazing,” she told Us Weekly of her relationship. "We like to keep pretty private about our plans and what we do and stuff. So I don’t want to speak too much on it, but yeah, it’s pretty incredible."

She also revealed that the couple bonded over their passion for activism. "For me, it’s like, in this day and age, I feel like it’s that same way with my friends," she said. "It’s like, with the way the world is going, for me personally, I don’t think I’d be able to connect with somebody who didn’t have a passion of either giving back or wanting to use their good to help the world in whatever way they could. You know what I mean?"



Sadly, the couple split sometime in 2021 after they both deleted photos of each other from their respective Instagram pages. Torrey has since married former actor Jared LaPine in September 2024.

Will Estes' dating history includes Jennifer Love Hewitt, Vanessa Lengies, and Jodie Sweetin.

Will has been acting since the '90s and had his breakthrough role on the NBC series American Dreams, where he portrayed J.J. Pryor. He dated his co-star Vanessa Lengies during that time. In 2004, he attended the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards with Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Will was also linked to Jodie Sweetin aka Stephanie Tanner after playing her love interest on Full House. There were rumors Will dated his Blue Bloods co-star Vanessa Ray, but they never had a romantic relationship. Vanessa met her now-husband Landon Beard in 2009 and dated for six years before getting married in 2015.