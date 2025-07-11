Who Is Will Sharpe's Wife? Love Is in the Air for 'The White Lotus' Star The actor and his partner have been in a long-term relationship since 2009, which was before Sharpe even got to make his directorial debut. By Diego Peralta Published July 11 2025, 2:59 p.m. ET Source: HBO

The entertainment industry is known for famous couples who catch the eye of the public. With actors and directors having similar lifestyles, it's easy for artists to fall in love with one another, and that's exactly what happened to Will Sharpe. The man who played Will Packham in Defending the Guilty started a romantic relationship with someone who shared his passion for film and television.

Years before he got to star as Felix in Netflix's Too Much, Will Sharpe started out his career by appearing in projects such as Sherlock and Black Pond. By the time the actor got to appear in these titles, he had already met the woman who eventually became his wife. This acclaimed actor even worked with Will in some of his movies. But who is Will Sharpe's romantic partner? Here's what we know.

Who is Will Sharpe married to?

Will Sharpe is married to actor Sophia Di Martino. The 4 O'Clock Club actor started dating Will back in 2009, according to The Evening Standard. After getting married, the couple decided it was time to form a family. The Guardian reports that Will and Sophia have two children, born in 2019 and 2021. More than 15 years after falling in love, the couple continues to raise their kids together.

Sophia Di Martino worked alongside her husband on a couple of projects, but the title that allowed her to make a statement in the entertainment industry for the first time was Casualty. The British medical drama followed the professional and personal lives of the Holby City Hospital's emergency department. Sophia portrayed an ambulance technician called Polly Emmerson.

Will Sharpe and Sophia Di Martino thrive after the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic was disastrous for the entertainment industry, but its aftermath changed the careers of Will Sharpe and Sophia Di Martino forever. HBO never expected The White Lotus to become such a massive hit. The anthology series created by Mike White follows different mysteries that take place in luxurious resorts from around the world. Will was cast in the second season of The White Lotus as Ethan Spiller, a role that earned him a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award.

Sophia Di Martino scored the biggest role of her life thanks to the Loki television series. Loki was given his own spinoff after a decade of making life impossible for Thor (Chris Hemsworth). Tom Hiddleston's Marvel villain escaped the events of Avengers: Endgame with a quest for vengeance, but he never expected to bump into a female version of himself. Sophia portrayed the variant known as Sylvie in two seasons of the Disney+ series, right after the birth of her second child.