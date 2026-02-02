‘Sister Wives’ Star Mykelti Padron Says She Has “No Idea” About the Show’s Future Kody and Christine Brown's daughter also shared whether Janelle Brown will exit the show. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 2 2026, 5:10 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mykelti

Season 20 showed Kody attempting to fix his broken relationships with his ex-wives and the children he shares with them by apologizing for comments he made about them during their separations. By the end of the episode, the former patriarch had patched things up enough for the family to move forward. However, while the Browns have moved on personally, many have wondered if the show will continue now that only one sister wife remains. So, will there be a Season 21 of Sister Wives? Here’s what we know.

Source: MEGA

Will there be a Season 21 of ‘Sister Wives’?

Season 20 of Sister Wives concluded with a four-part Tell-All special that aired in January 2026. Since the reunion aired, some fans worried that the former family could only last so far before the show would ultimately end. Fortunately, we have some good news: Season 21 of Sister Wives is coming!

The glorious news was confirmed by Kody and Christine’s daughter, Mykelti Padron, who discussed the show’s future alongside her husband, Tony Padron, in an interview with the Growing Up in Polygamy podcast. “There will be guaranteed one more season for sure,” Mykelti said in the interview. “Beyond more than one, I have no idea.”

Source: TLC

While Mykelti confirmed Season 21 is happening at some point, TLC has yet to confirm anything. It’s also unclear how many episodes we’re expected to get, as she said the filming schedule for the season and the past few seasons have been spottier than usual.

“I will say that none of the parents have the same filming schedule that they used to have,” she said. “For the last 15-16 years, it’s been two weeks of filming, two weeks off,” she said. “But this last six months or so, the filming has been very, very miniscule. It’s sporadic. So, the filming has been less.”

Is Janelle Brown leaving ‘Sister Wives’?

While Sister Wives is set to continue for at least one more year, fans were concerned that Season 20 was Janelle’s last. Like the rest of the family, Janelle has been on the show from the beginning, and her absence from it would quickly be felt by those who tune in. Although she hasn’t formally announced any changes, she hinted at leaning into her “second chapter” on social media, which included moving to North Carolina, running a business, and building a house after her and Kody’s divorce.

“Leaving the show… leaving a marriage… starting over at an age where everyone expects you to have it all figured out,” Janelle wrote underneath an Instagram post. “I kept looking at the pieces and thinking something must be wrong with me. After the cameras went away, I realized how much of my identity had been shaped by what people thought they knew and rebuilding after that … honestly it takes time.”

Despite her lovely message, the longtime TLC star doesn’t appear to be done with Sister Wives just yet. Mykelti confirmed in her Growing Up With Polygamy podcast interview, that her bonus mom “will be a part [of Season 21].” However, she admitted that Janelle has contemplated leaving the show.

“I think Janelle, some days she’s like, ‘Yes, let’s do five more seasons!’ And sometimes she’s like, ‘I’m done. I just want to focus on my grandbabies, I want to focus on Taeda Farms. I want to focus on my life in North Carolina. I want to move on,’” Mykelti explained. “So I think she goes back and forth.”

Is a ‘Sister Wives’ spinoff happening?