Wilmer Valderrama Had Two Children After 'That '70s Show' The Hollywood actor settled down after a series of controversial relationships from his youth. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 29 2025, 4:28 p.m. ET Source: Mega

There is no denying that Wilmer Valderrama is one of the most successful stars to launch a career thanks to That '70s Show. The acclaimed television comedy remains successful to this day, with Netflix betting on a sequel series in 2023.

Outside of the world of That '70s Show, how many children does Wilmer have? Here's what we know about the family built by the man who used to portray Fez on television. Wilmer leads a life that looks very different from what was portrayed on the screen.

Wilmer Valderrama had two kids after 'That '70s Show.'

Wilmer has a daughter and a son. It all started when the actor got married to Amanda Pacheco. The couple shocked the world when they announced their engagement in January 2020. It wouldn't take long for them to form a family. In December 2020, Wilmer and Amanda let the world know that their first baby was on the way.

Wilmer's daughter is constantly seen with her father at public events. She is also an older sister. In the first months of 2025, Wilmer revealed to his social media followers that he was expecting a second baby with Amanda.

The baby is healthy and ready to appear in public events with his family. Wilmer's son, Wolf, was born in the summer of 2025. The announcement was made through an emotional Instagram post, where the baby can be seen held by his older sister.

Wilmer Valderrama's controversial career continues.

The Hollywood career of Wilmer continues, despite the controversies he faced years ago. Before he settled down with Amanda, the performer dated music star Demi Lovato when she was 18 years old. Wilmer was 29 at the time. That is not where the trend comes to an end. When Wilmer was 24, he dated 18-year-old Lindsay Lohan. Before he found a way to form a family, the That '70s Show actor had an age gap preference for his relationships.

That situation is in Wilmer's past. In recent years, the actor has been involved with projects such as Onward and Encanto. Disney seems to have a preference for the actor's talent. In 2025, the artist officially became a part of Zootopia 2 in the role of Higgins. Television continues to be Wilmer's home. The actor was seen in two NCIS series, as well as the highly-anticipated return of That '90s Show. The sequel introduced a new generation of teenagers who live their lives to the fullest.