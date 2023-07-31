Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Wifely Duties or Doing Too Much? Surgeon Cooks Dinner for Her Husband After 13-Hour Shift This surgeon came home from a 13-hour shift at the hospital and cooked her husband dinner — here's what the internet had to say about it ... By Pretty Honore Jul. 31 2023, Published 6:39 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@drshanmd

There is a lid to every pot and different strokes for different folks — this is especially true when it comes to relationships. While some may take a more modern approach to relationships, there are plenty of couples who like to keep it old-school. In a traditional family structure, a man would go out and make the bacon while his wife would stay home and cook it up.

It’s true that gender roles have pretty much gone out of style; however, this couple has the best of both worlds in their very non-traditional traditional marriage.

A surgeon makes her husband dinner after a 13-hour shift — and the internet responds.

Some wives may just pick up a pizza for their man after a long day at work … but not Meli. On TikTok, Meli (@dr.shanmd) posted a video of herself making her husband a delicious fish dinner after a 13-hour shift at work. Let's note that along with being a wife, Meli's a full-time surgeon.

The video became a hot topic on social media, where some praised Meli for doing her wifely duties. On the other hand, some people thought she was doing too much!

Destiny’s Child dropped “Cater 2 U” in 2005. Nearly two decades later, Meli is keeping that same energy with her man. In a clip with more than 850,000 views as of this writing, we see Meli whipping her wrists in the name of love.

From disinfecting the kitchen beforehand to hand-chopping the vegetables, our good sis went to work. And she did it all after work. Additionally, she grabbed her computer to knock out some work after work while she was working on dinner.

Since then, the clip has made its rounds on social media and people have some pretty strong opinions about it. Later, she turned off the comments and dropped a follow-up video on TikTok that gave users some context. In it, she answered some of the most frequently asked questions.

“Let's answer the most common question that I got asked on that video: Why am I cooking in my scrubs? For the same reason that y'all eat at fast food places that are not up to code. And the same reason y'all bought that pink sauce last year,” Meli said sarcastically.

"Next question, is my husband at home sitting on the couch watching me slip away while he did absolutely nothing,” she went on. “Yes. I actually don't like my husband's cooking. And so I like to let them relax while I cook. And that's just who I am.” “You guys just gonna have to accept that. I'm sorry," Meli said.

But Meli isn’t the first woman to go viral for putting her man first. Months before, another woman took over TikTok when she stopped girls' night to cook dinner for her man because he “pays the bills.”