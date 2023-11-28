Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Viral Video About a Girl Who Married Her Twin Brother Is Busted for Being Fake Do people who post prank videos know that the scam is obvious to the viewer? A woman claimed she married her twin brother. It's not even funny. By Jennifer Tisdale Nov. 27 2023, Published 10:11 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@jamiejbirrell

Once again, social media has proven to be a breeding ground for some truly baffling behavior. The desire to go viral has burrowed itself so deeply in some people's brains that they will do just about anything to make that happen. We are slowly becoming desensitized to sensational content which means creators have to keep moving the proverbial goalpost.

At least one TikToker is moving said goalpost right into the faking incest yard line. You are definitely reading that correctly. Jamie, who goes by @jamiejbirrell on TikTok, was clearly shopping for some clout when she opted to trick the world into thinking she married her own twin brother. I am absolutely begging people to find some fulfilling hobbies.

Is this a twinspirational yet upsetting story or a very weird joke?

On Nov. 11, 2023, for reasons we may never know, Jamie dropped a deeply confusing TikTok. In it, the image of a sonogram featuring twins pops up followed by a shot of two people joyously hugging on their wedding day.

Text over the sonogram photo reads, "2001: 'Did we make it?'" while text over the wedding photo says, "2023: 'Of course we did.'" These two pictures juxtaposed next to each other implies that the twins in the sonogram photo are the same people who got married. Obviously the comments section lost it.

Many people compared this to Cersei and Jamie Lannister from Game of Thrones, which makes all the sense in the world. We don't have a ton of pop culture twincest from which to draw. Why not resort to prestige television? Half the responses were from people who didn't quite get what was happening while the other half did and demanded more information.

Thankfully, or unfortunately depending on how you look at it, Jamie shared a follow-up TikTok. Now before I proceed, I think it's important to note that after taking a screenshot of the sonogram photo and doing a reverse image search, I was able to find it on the Twiniversity website, which according to them is the "largest online resource for twin (and multiple birth) families." It feels kind of gross to steal someone else's sonogram photo just to go viral.

Now we can dive into Jamie's hoax of a story which is not-so-loosely based on The Parent Trap. How disappointing it was to discover their ruse wasn't even original.

While inviting viewers to get ready with her, Jamie claims that she and her now-husband Austin discovered they were twins at the age of 16. By that time they were allegedly dating and were in love. High school love that is.

Jamie then goes into frightening detail about her parents getting a divorce when she and Austin were still in utero. Here's where The Parent Trap comes in. They decided to split Jamie and Austin up. Austin went with his mom and Jamie went with her dad. This is when things turn cinematically hilarious and impossible to believe.

The story continues to make less sense as Jamie explains that they grew up a mere five minutes from each other and of course ended up at the same school. Come on, we don't even get one "twin" with an adorable British accent? That's the best part!

Jamie goes on to say her parents had no idea how close they were but how could they not know? Legally, this would be a nightmare. And yet, there are people in the comments who believe this tall tale.

Drawing on a classic of trope of twins having some sort of connection, Jamie shares that she had feelings for Austin immediately. How could she possibly know that her crush was actually driven by her own DNA! Somebody should call Bill Shakespeare. Although Jamie said that Austin looked exactly like their mom, their dad never knew who Austin was. As a reminder, this entire thing is made up.

They finally figured it all out at a school dance where both parents showed up for the pictures, which is also strange. But don't worry, Jamie didn't let that bother her because they were simply too in love. She said they had already planned out their entire lives together, at 18, and believes everyone would do the same.