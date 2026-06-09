'Thunderbolts*' Star Wyatt Russell Is Married to Another Talented Actor You'll Recognize Meredith said, "It just gets better and better." By Risa Weber Published June 9 2026, 3:46 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

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Wyatt was born into a star-studded family; his parents are Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. Two of his step-siblings, Oliver and Kate Hudson, are accomplished actors as well. So it makes sense that Wyatt's wife would be an actor, too. Here's what we know about his wife and children.

Source: Instagram / @merediththeweasel

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Wyatt Russell met his wife, Meredith Hagner, on set.

You might know Wyatt's wife, Meredith Hagner, from her roles in the shows Bad Monkey and Search Party or the film Palm Springs. She's also appeared in Disenchantment, Vacation Friends, and Joy Ride. The actress got her start on the soap As the World Turns, from which she received a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series, per IMDb.

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Wyatt and Meredith met while they were filming the 2016 film Folk Hero & Funny Guy, according to People. Wyatt proposed to Meredith over their Christmas holiday in Snowmass, Colo., and the couple officially tied the knot in 2019 in Aspen. Wyatt doesn't have any verified personal social media accounts, but Meredith posts happy photos of their family together on her Instagram.

In February 2026, Meredith posted romantic photos of herself and Wyatt for Valentine's Day. She wrote, "My valentine. 💘 just gets better and better."

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Meredith also posted a photo of herself and Wyatt kissing for New Year's. She wrote, "Partying with your husband is so funny because all day youre like 'did you give the dogs his pills' and 'where did you put buddys ski helmet' and 'boone pooped AGAIN' And then boom you're these party people with and then boom back to the morning like 'can you grab paper towels.' Anyway i love it all. Duality? I'm trying to make this have meaning but I've lost the plot. Happy New Year? This post took a turn. Ok bye."

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Meredith and Wyatt have two kids.

The actors' first child, Buddy Prine, was born in March of 2021. Their second child, Boone Joseph, was born in February of 2024. Meredith often posts sweet photos of her happy family on Instagram, but she covers the children's faces for privacy.

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In a post, Meredith shared that her family moved to a "pocket of heaven in the mountains on the river." She said that while riding horses, swimming in rivers, making art, and spending time together as a family, she "fell more in love with my husband who rules at being [a] dad."