xQc Reveals Cheating Scandal With Streamer Ex-Girlfriend, Wants to Hold "Lengthy Segment" Popular Twitch streamer xQc confirms cheating scandal with an ex-girlfriend while they were dating. He wants to host a longer conversation on it.

The Gist: Twitch streamer xQc admitted during a livestream with his ex-girlfriend, Fran, that he had cheated on her during their relationship.

xQc is reportedly going through a divorce from another streamer, Samantha "Adept" Lopez.

Some believe that xQc was cheating on Fran with Adept, though he has also subsequently denied any claims that he cheated on Adept in turn. Twitch streamer xQc has made all kinds of headlines throughout 2023. The former professional Overwatch player has amassed a massive following throughout his gaming career, which has led him to several lucrative opportunities. In June 2023, he signed a multimillion-dollar streaming deal with platform Kick in one of the biggest contracts in entertainment history. But while his bank account might be happy about that, not every news update on xQc has been positive.

Throughout the year, details of his messy divorce have come to light. He had reportedly been married to fellow streamer Samantha "Adept" Lopez for over three years before they began a lengthy separation process. Reportedly, Adept filed a restraining order against xQc while trying to lay claim to a portion of his massive net worth in the divorce. As if that weren't bad enough, xQc recently came forward about a cheating scandal with a former lover. Here's what we know so far.

Was xQc cheating? He recently dropped a massive revelation.

In a major surprise, xQc opened up about having cheated on an ex-girlfriend while they were dating. What's more, this admission took place during a stream hosted by one of his ex-girlfriends. The ex in question goes by Fran. Like xQc, she is a former professional Overwatch player and currently works as a software engineer while going to school for computer science. In a stream that took place on Aug. 13, 2023, she revealed several details about her scandalous relationship with xQc.

Throughout her stream, she revealed several details about xQc, including his having cheated on her while they were dating and their messy breakup. And as if to corroborate her claims, xQc himself made an appearance on a stream. He joined her through a video while he had just exited a plane. The two of them seemed to be on good terms with each other, but Fran was quick to pivot as she asked xQc directly about the nature of their relationship.

"A lot of your juicers think that I'm lying about what happened about you cheating on me," Fran began with xQc visible and on the line. "Can you please confirm or deny?" "I will confirm," xQc responded after a short beat. Shortly after, he expressed his desire to hold a "lengthy segment" about the scandal in order to clear the air and supposedly take accountability for it publicly. "I'm not gonna sit here and justify s--t like an idiot and [I'm not] gonna de-validate anything," he continued.

what is happening to xqc hes like imploding... pic.twitter.com/pljq8RHMEP — NyanSox💙 (@NyanSpam) August 14, 2023