Aarti Sequeira and Her Hubby, Brendan McNamara, Share Two Beautiful Daughters

Aarti Sequeira and Her Hubby, Brendan McNamara, Share Two Beautiful DaughtersBy Leila Kozma
Nov. 15 2021, Published 10:03 a.m. ET
A journalist turned celeb chef, Aarti Sequeira has been busy cooking up a storm since 2010, the year she won Season 6 of The Next Food Network Star. Since then, she has successfully cemented herself as a star with appearances on hit shows like Chopped, Unique Eats, and Holiday Wars. Aarti's career achievements are well-documented, but what about her personal life? Who is her husband?
Meet Aarti Sequeira's husband, Brendan McNamara.
The winner of Season 6 of The Next Food Network Star, Aarti built a lucrative career as a chef and TV personality. Renowned for her love of family-oriented cooking, she earned popularity with recipes like masala shrimp and grits and kulfi pops. So, what are her husband's favorite recipes?
Born in Mumbai, India, in 1978, Aarti spent her childhood in Dubai. Her multi-cultural upbringing propelled her to take up an avid interest in different cooking styles, and it continues to influence her work today.
She and her husband, Brendan McNamara, likely share a passion for all things gastronomy-related. While Aarti mostly uses Instagram to promote her latest projects (including her work on Holiday Wars), Brendan posts more often about their family life and culinary adventures.
Aarti and Brendan first met while attending Northwestern University. Aarti majored in journalism, while Brendan majored in theater studies. They tied the knot in 2003. A keen Instagram user, Brendan frequently takes to social media to share snapshots of their latest outings. On occasion, he also shares photographs capturing his kitchen experiments.
A talented actor, writer, director, and producer, Brendan built a very impressive portfolio over the years. As a writer, he contributed to hit shows like Wild Girls Vegas, Hollywood Burn, and Picking Miss Ripe. As an actor, he has appeared in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Superstore, and This Show Sucks. What's more, he also served as the director of The Light of Love and Stalker Chronicles. He also collaborated with Aarti on the 2009 cookbook Aarti Paarti.
Aarti and Brendan share two adorable daughters, Eliyah and Moses Marigold.
Having experienced postpartum depression, Aarti has been using her platform to help break the stigma surrounding the condition that's thought to affect between 10 to 20 percent of new mothers.
"You cannot fully know what it’s like until you’ve gone through it or you’ve stood alongside someone going through it," Aarti told Called Magazine. "It is vile and insidious, and you need as many people around you as possible. It has been my privilege to help a number of women get help, simply by speaking out about it on TV and such."
A few 'Holiday Wars' fans suspect that Aarti Sequeira might be pregnant.
Season 3 of Holiday Wars kicked off on Nov. 7, 2021. It instantly became a hit among fans eager to witness the fierce competition of nine equally skilled teams. But the new episodes also seemed to have sparked a rumor. Some fans seem to believe that Aarti might be pregnant.
The star has yet to address these claims. It's uncertain if she and Brendan have plans to expand their family.
Catch new episodes of Holiday Wars every Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on Food Network.