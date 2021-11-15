Aarti Sequeira and Her Hubby, Brendan McNamara, Share Two Beautiful Daughters

Born in Mumbai, India, in 1978, Aarti spent her childhood in Dubai. Her multi-cultural upbringing propelled her to take up an avid interest in different cooking styles, and it continues to influence her work today.

She and her husband, Brendan McNamara, likely share a passion for all things gastronomy-related. While Aarti mostly uses Instagram to promote her latest projects (including her work on Holiday Wars), Brendan posts more often about their family life and culinary adventures.