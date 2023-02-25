Home > News Source: AP Alex Murdaugh allegedly hired a man to shoot him. Alex Murdaugh Faces a New Charge During His Double Homicide Trial. What Is It? By Sam Bramlett Feb. 25 2023, Updated 4:20 p.m. ET

Alex Murdaugh has been on trial for the murder of his wife Maggie and his son Paul for a month, and was just brought up on a new charge. First, a little background. Maggie and Paul's bodies were found near the family's dog kennels on June 7, 2021. They had been killed with multiple gunshot wounds.

But unbelievably, double homicide is not the only charge Alex faces. Let's take a look at the tangled web of charges against the former prominent lawyer, as well as the latest, new charge.

What is the new charge against Alex Murdaugh?

On February 24, 2023, a new warrant was issued that charged Alex with possession of jailhouse contraband. While it is a misdemeanor, and we don't know what the contraband was, Alex has admitted to struggling with drug addiction. Indeed, it was reported that Alex may have received contraband smuggled in through a book given to him either by a family member at trial or at a lunch meeting with his attorneys.

We don't know if this new charge will affect the decision of the jury, who will decide Alex's fate soon. But there are so many other charges to consider it could make your head spin.

What are the details of Alex Murdaugh's charges?

Alex is accused of upwards of 70 fraud, drug, and financial charges in addition to the murders. He was indicted on two weapons possession charges. His financial crimes total multiple millions of dollars, with dozens of charges brought from multiple separate indictments, as he's accused of embezzling funds from clients at his family's personal injury law firm to pay personal debts. A botched roadside shooting incident also resulted in other charges against him.

The estates of the deceased Murdaugh family members are also being sued for the wrongful death of Mallory Beach, who was killed during a boating accident in 2019. Paul, who was allegedly extremely intoxicated, had been driving the doomed vessel.

Meanwhile, prosecutor Creighton Waters said in court that Alex lied “easily and convincingly” to people in his life, per The Post and Courier. "For the first time in your life of privilege and prominence and wealth, when you were facing accountability, each time suddenly, you became a victim, and everyone ran to your aid," Creighton also said of Alex during the cross examination.

