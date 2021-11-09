'Teen Mom OG' Star Amber Portwood's New Merch Is Stirring Up Controversy

Here’s what makes her merchandise such a hot topic and what she’s had to say about the scandal.

Reality TV shows leaped to a new level of entertaining in 2009 when the first season of Teen Mom premiered. The OG cast includes several familiar faces we still pay attention to today including Farrah Abraham and Maci Bookou t . Right now, Amber Portwood is the one on the hot seat for choosing to sell some merchandise that’s been labeled controversial by her many fans.

Amber Portwood from ‘Teen Mom’ is selling merch that has been deemed controversial.

Amber isn’t the first cast member from the Teen Moms lineup to use her notoriety in her favor. Cashing out on the fact that millions of people know her name is the smart business move she’s chosen to make … but fans think she’s going about it the wrong way. She decided to launch a clothing line recently and announced the news to her followers on Instagram. Fans immediately hit back calling her “tone deaf,” since the statements plastered on her clothing pieces seem to promote violence.

Article continues below advertisement

The merchandise will be sold through her brand which is called PortwoodAF, and according to Amber on IG, “Having a creative outlet to express yourself is good for the mind, body, and soul." Delving into the fashion world is what she’s referring to in terms of creativity, but the backlash she's getting can't be beneficial to her mind, body, or soul. One of the hoodies, which costs $55, says, “I’m going to Portwood your a--" on the front of it.

Article continues below advertisement

One of the other T-shirts she has for sale (worth $28) says “Fighter for life" across the chest. These two pieces of clothing very much contradict some of the other messages Amber promotes on her personal Instagram page. There, she posts meaningful quotes about feeling one with the universe, being kind to other struggling souls, and being patient until things come together. If her merchandise reflected this uplifting tone, she most likely wouldn’t be receiving so much criticism.

In another Instagram post, she responded to the negative feedback saying, “My new line #PortwoodAF does not condone any sort of violence and comments referring [to] that do not belong here. This was a fun project that I made taking different sayings from supporters, started wearing myself at first, and now sharing with you." Although Amber is continuing to push the narrative that her clothing line doesn’t promote violence, her fans are thinking differently.

Article continues below advertisement