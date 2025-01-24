Are Barack and Michelle Obama Separated? Meghan McCain Says “Divorce Rumors Are True” The former President and First Lady have been married since 1992 and have two children, Sasha and Malia. By Distractify Staff Published Jan. 24 2025, 10:16 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Former President Barack Obama endured many rumors about himself when he was in office. Now that he's out, he and his wife Michelle Obama remain in the rumor mill.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple raised concerns among their fans after Michelle opted to skip Jimmy Carter's funeral and President Donald Trump's inauguration. Now, Meghan McCain has suggested their marriage is in hot water.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Are Barack and Michelle Obama separated?

As of this writing, neither Barack nor Michelle has confirmed or denied being separated. However, Meghan spilled some tea on her podcast, Citizen McCain. While speaking to Puck reporter Tara Palmeri on her podcast, she said a source told her that Barack and Michelle have been secretly separated for quite some time.

"I have been hearing this rumor that the Obamas are getting a divorce by reputable people," Meghan shared). "I'm not talking about TMZ. I'm not talking about Perez Hilton ... I'm talking about like very serious journalists telling me that they're hearing that the Obama divorce rumors are true." Meghan didn't share who told her the Obamas were separated. However, she and Tara further discussed subtle signs of their split, including Barack's birthday post of his wife on Jan. 18, 2025, which they deemed unflattering.

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle and Barack Obama separation rumors escalated when she skipped Jimmy Carter's funeral and Trump's inauguration.

While the Obamas have opened up about their marital woes, especially when Michelle admitted she "couldn't stand" her husband for a decade, their recent activities added more fuel to the separation rumors. On Jan. 9, 2025, fans of the couple were concerned when the former First Lady didn't attend former President Jimmy Carter's funeral. However, Michelle's camp later confirmed she couldn't attend due to a "scheduling conflict."