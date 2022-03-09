Christine Quinn Left a Sweet Note on Chrishell Stause's Instagram Photo and We're Shook

Christine Quinn Left a Sweet Note on Chrishell Stause's Instagram Photo and We're ShookBy Kelly Corbett
Could it actually be happening? Have Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn finally put their longtime feud behind them? A recent Instagram interaction between the ladies suggests that they may be on good terms for basically the first time ever.
Keep scrolling to find out why we think Chrishell and Christine may have made up.
Did Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn make up?
Here's something we're not used to seeing: Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn interacting with each other on social media. But on March 8, 2022, it happened after Chrishell shared a photo to Instagram of the ladies of Selling Sunset. The post, which was dedicated to International Women's Day, included Christine. In fact, Chrishell even tagged the new mom in the photo.
"Constantly inspired by so many women in my life! You guys have come to know a few of them from Selling Sunset but to all of the others — you know who you are! Celebrate your power today," Chrishell wrote.
She ended her caption with the following quote from W.E.B. Du Bois: "In this world, there is no force equal to the strength of a woman determined to rise.”
Underneath the post, Chrishell's co-workers and fans left some sweet comments. Christine also left four heart emojis and the raising hands emoji. Naturally, fans had some thoughts.
"OMFG," one user wrote. "You two are my favorites!" Looking forward to seeing you together," another commented. Tagging Christine in the comment, a third fan asked: "OMG [are] you and Chrishell interacting?"
What happened between Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn?
If you've watched at least one episode of Selling Sunset, you already know that Chrishell and Christine are not friends. Their beef started in Season 1 after Chrishell made some remarks about Mary Fitzgerald's relationship with Romain Bonnet.
When Christine asked Chrishell to own up to the fact that she had poked fun and doubted the couple, Chrishell didn't give Christine the response she was hoping for. In fact, Chrishell felt like Christine was specifically trying to throw her under the bus.
Christine later revealed on an episode of the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat With Amanda Hirsch that after Season 1, Chrishell blocked her phone number as well as her account on Twitter and Instagram. For years the women were not acquaintances on social media.
The bad blood between the women further intensified after Christine began talking to the press about Chrishell's divorce.
In July 2020, Chrishell wrote on Twitter that Christine had "absolutely zero knowledge" about her divorce and that "anything from her is either a complete lie or total conjecture on her part." She further revealed to Vulture in December 2021 that Christine "tried to plant a false story" about her and she had to threaten legal action.
During Season 4 of Selling Sunset, which dropped on Netflix in November 2021, the ladies seemed to avoid each other at all costs. But could Chrishell and Christine have made up since? It's possible. I guess we'll just have to wait until Season 5 to see.
Seasons 1 through 4 of Selling Sunset are currently streaming on Netflix.