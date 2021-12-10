Which 'Selling Sunset' Cast Member Has the Most Instagram Followers?By Stephanie Harper
Dec. 10 2021, Published 3:49 p.m. ET
Ever since the first episode of Selling Sunset premiered on Netflix, avid viewers have come to know and love the real estate agents working together at the Oppenheim Group.
Petty catfights, feisty drama, and wild rumors blend perfectly well with beautiful Los Angeles mansions and beachside backdrops. Since the show itself is so popular, it makes sense that the cast members are growing in popularity as well. Here’s how many Instagram followers they have these days.
Davina Potratz — 205,000 Instagram Followers
The first few seasons of Selling Sunset weren’t ideal for Davina Potratz, but as far as Season 4 goes, she’s become one of the most likable real estate agents in the bunch. She currently has 205,000 followers on Instagram.
Brett Oppenheim — 545,000 Instagram Followers
As it stands today, Brett Oppenheim has 545,000 followers on Instagram. Along with being a real estate agent for luxury properties, he’s also an investor, developer, attorney, public speaker, and online educator. He brings a lot to the table!
Amanza Smith — 673,000 Instagram Followers
Amanza Smith has 673,000 followers on Instagram today, many of whom very likely appreciate her climb to the top. She started off as an interior designer and ended up becoming one of the most hard-working real estate agents at the office.
Vanessa Villela — 698,000 Instagram Followers
Transitioning from telenovelas to real estate was the path Vanessa Villela chose to take, and it’s a path that’s worked for her so far. She’s one of the new additions to Selling Sunset who joined the cast in Season 4. She has 698,000 followers on Instagram.
Maya Vander — 964,000 Instagram Followers
As of now, Maya Vander has 964,000 followers on Instagram. One of the interesting details about Maya is that she really prioritizes family life and motherhood while still managing to be a total rock star in the office.
Jason Oppenheim — 1 million Instagram Followers
Jason Oppenheim is next in line with 1 million followers on Instagram. His focused approach in business and his intense attention to detail are part of what make him such a successful broker and real estate agent.
Emma Hernan — 1.2 million Instagram Followers
Season 4 of Selling Sunset got a whole lot more interesting when Emma Hernan joined the cast. She’s got 1.2 million followers on Instagram these days who are interested in her entrepreneurial vision and stunning good looks.
Mary Fitzgerald — 1.5 million Instagram Followers
At this point in time, Mary Fitzgerald has 1.5 million followers on Instagram. She's truly one of the most dedicated real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group! She loves to maintain peace around the office with her co-workers by avoiding confrontation.
Heather Rae Young — 2.1 million Instagram Followers
Heather Rae Young has 2.1 million followers on Instagram today. She recently married Tarek El Moussa from HGTV And their relationship has been quite the focal point on Selling Sunset. Along with focusing on real estate, she’s also vocal about her passion for health and wellness.
Christine Quinn — 2.3 million Instagram Followers
It looks like Christine Quinn currently has 2.3 million followers on Instagram right now. Since the first season of the show premiered, she’s been posting some of the most gorgeous photoshoot pics on the ‘gram, and she hasn’t slowed down one bit since. Drama seems to be magnetized to her, and she seems to like it that way.
Chrishell Stause — 2.6 million Instagram Followers
Since Chrishell Stause is so beloved by Selling Sunset viewers, she has more followers than anyone else on the show. She’s currently standing at 2.6 million followers on Instagram! Chrishell has such a down-to-earth, girl-next-door personality that it makes it so easy to root for someone like her.