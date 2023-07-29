Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Too Hot to Handle Are 'Too Hot to Handle' Stars Elys and Alex Still Together? (SPOILERS) Elys and Alex are a 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 5 rule-breaking couple, but are they still together now that the cameras have stopped rolling? By Emma Saletta Jul. 29 2023, Published 12:15 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Too Hot to Handle Season 5. Another season of Too Hot Too Handle has concluded, and once again, multiple couples left the show together. One such couple is Elys and Alex, who not only exchanged "I love yous" in the season finale, but had their over 12-minute-long kiss recorded as the longest in show history.

Article continues below advertisement

However, just because the two are adorable on the show, doesn't mean they are still adorable off the cameras. Let's not forget that long distance relationships can be tricky, as Elys is from Switzerland and Alex is from England.

Their chemistry on Too Hot Too Handle is obvious and it seemingly appears that their love can possibly go to distance. Still, the question is, are Elys and Alex still together? Let's recap and find out!

Article continues below advertisement

Elys and Alex have still not posted photos of the two of them together after 'Too Hot to Handle' wrapped.

Although Elys and Alex have not posted about one another on their Instagram handles @elys_hutchinson and @alexsnelll, they have hinted that they've remained close with several cast members after filming. Following the final three episodes of the show, Elys shared photos of her with Season 5 co-stars Courtney, Christine, and Megan in Los Angeles, while Alex posted a photo of him with their co-star Louis in London.

Louis posted several Instagram Stories on @louis_russell of a Too Hot Too Handle party that took place in Los Angeles on July 28, 2023, with what appears to be almost the entire Season 5 cast, including Elys. Unfortunately, Alex was not in attendance, as his Instagram Story shows that he is still in the United Kingdom at that time.

Article continues below advertisement

"Celebrating the final three episodes of THTH by seeing how much coffee I can drink in one day," Alex said in a caption for an Instagram post created on July 29. He may have hinted at a possible L.A. trip shortly, as not only did he ask if he should go to the City of Angels on his Instagram Story and on his TikTok @alexandersnell, he hinted that he could get a "cow sitter" in order to make the trip.

Article continues below advertisement

So, did Elys and Alex stay together after Season 5 of 'Too Hot Too Handle'?

It appears to be a case that the only way fans can know for sure what the status of the relationship is if Elys and/or Alex confirm this themselves. No, there are no social media posts of the two of them together, but they are from different countries after all, and Alex was (and may still be) looking for a cow sitter.

"Celebrating the final three episodes of THTH by seeing how much coffee I can drink in one day," Alex said in a caption for an Instagram post created on July 29. He may have hinted at a possible L.A. trip shortly, as not only did he ask if he should go to the City of Angels on his Instagram Story and on his TikTok @alexandersnell, he hinted that he could get a "cow sitter" in order to make the trip.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, throughout Elys's photos and videos, she appears to be having a great time in L.A., and not just because she became $50,000 richer in the Season 5 finale. She even shared a TikTok commemorating her first day in the Calif. locale, and revealed that she brought her mother along for the trip.