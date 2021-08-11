Benny Drama Is the Next Influencer to Participate in the White House Youth Vaccine Push

He is following in the footsteps of superstars like Olivia Rodrigo and Tinx (aka Christina Najjar). Some 50 Twitchers, TikTokers, and YouTubers have been enlisted into the "influencer army" responsible for popularizing the COVID-19 vaccine among young people.

Twenty-seven-year-old Benny Drama (aka Benito Skinner) is the next influencer to partake in a White House campaign to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates among the younger generations.

Benny obtained 906,200 followers on TikTok with his spot-on character impersonations. Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish, and Kris Jenner are just some of the celebs he has parodied. What's more, Benny isn't afraid to poke some harmless fun of stereotypical Los Angeles-dwellers and adventure-loving baristas either.

Benny revisited one of his most popular personas, Kooper, the Gen Z intern, for his short clip for the White House youth inoculation campaign. In the past, the comedian used the character to explore the difficulties of working from home, among other topics.

In the new TikTok, Benny is serving some of his finest looks, such as a suit with knee-length trousers, mismatching, knee-high socks, and a pair of penny loafers. To stay true to Kooper, Benny came up with a series of short scenes parodying workplace dynamics. The TikTok was shot in the White House. It also stars Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary.

In the first frame of the TikTok, Benny is taking what looks like a personal call. "Democracy is calling," he says before hanging up. "See you daddy, bye." In another scene, he delivers a clever riff on the meme featuring Vice President Kamala Harris. "We did it, Joe," he says while proudly walking across a brightly lit corridor.

Later on in the clip, Benny also books Jen a nail appointment without asking her about it first. "It's called initiative," he tells her. "We've come a long way in our fight against this virus. We've vaccinated 160 million Americans. Are you getting this all down?" Jen asks him. "Don't worry, queen. It's all right here," the comedian responds, pointing at his temple.

"Spirit fingers mama," he tells her in another iconic scene. "We need to get shots in the arms of every single American," Benny says in another phone call-themed scene.

