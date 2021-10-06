We Love a Lady-Led Revenge Movie so Pop These on With Your Favorite Cold Dish

Speaking of Kill Bill (and it's hard not to when discussing revenge), you might recognize the title of this movie. We see these words splashed across a title card in Kill Bill Volume 1. Quentin Tarantino was absolutely paying homage to The Blood Spattered Bride. Believe it or not, this movie is really all about sexual repression and possession, in every sense of the word.

When we first meet our bride, Susan (Maribel Martin), it is her wedding day. She and her husband are on their way to their honeymoon. It is at their hotel where Susan first lays eyes upon Carmilla (Alexandra Bastedo), a beautiful stranger. After checking into their room, Susan is assaulted by a stranger, though her husband insists it was a dream. Still, they leave the hotel for their home. Their physical relationship is one-sided and violent, with her husband always initiating sex.

One day while walking along the beach by their home, the husband stumbles across Carmilla in a bizarre fever-dream fashion. He brings her back to the house, which is where we discover it was Carmilla that Susan wanted the entire time. The two women consummate this attraction, which leads to Carmilla convincing Susan to go on a killing spree, murdering all the men who have hurt her. Sound familiar? Et tu, Kill Bill?

The Blood Spattered Bride is streaming free on Tubi.